Witness the Great American Eclipse with Live Coverage and Limited-Edition Glasses from MyRadar®

ORLANDO, Fla., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyRadar, the highly-rated weather app with more than 15 million active users, will host coverage of the Great American Eclipse on April 8, 2024, through the app's Eclipse Tracker feature and a livestream broadcast from their meteorologists, along with limited-edition glasses for viewers to safely see the phenomenon for themselves.

"On average, any given location only experiences a total solar eclipse once every 375 years, making this a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many," said MyRadar CEO Andy Green. "The next total solar eclipse to occur over the continental United States won't come until 2045, making this a significant event in the lives of millions of our users. We're excited to offer the opportunity to witness it, no matter if you are within the path of totality or elsewhere around the world."

In addition to activating the in-app Eclipse Tracker for free in the MyRadar app, allowing users to follow the eclipse's progress in real time, MyRadar meteorologists Matthew Cappucci and Erica Lopez will also broadcast live from within the eclipse's path of totality near San Antonio, Texas. Meteorologist Joseph Trujillo-Falcón will provide Spanish-language coverage, supplemented by Lopez, for the MyRadar en Español platform. MyRadar's Director of Video & Social Media Content Mike Linden will anchor the livestream from the MyRadar Studio in Orlando, Florida.

Alongside their in-app and online coverage, MyRadar is also offering limited-edition eclipse glasses to allow users within the eclipse's path to view it safely for themselves, available now for purchase from the MyRadar store. Users can receive two sets of glasses for free with the purchase of a new annual MyRadar Premium Features subscription.

"Total solar eclipses are the only time humans can directly observe the sun's corona, made up of plasma streamers superheated to 2 million degrees Fahrenheit that trace loops and prominences in a surreal pattern following the sun's magnetic field," meteorologist Matthew Cappucci said. "Day will turn to night as the moon fully blocks the sun, creating an otherworldly experience for viewers."

For more information about the eclipse and to purchase the limited-edition MyRadar eclipse glasses while supplies last, visit MyRadar.com/eclipse.

With more than 50 million app downloads across iOS, Android™, and Windows, MyRadar makes weather and environmental data accessible to navigate a changing climate. Keeping the world informed on severe weather, tropical storms, earthquakes, wildfires, blizzards, road weather, and more, MyRadar allows for better decision-making for both individuals and organizations. The recent launch of "Powered by MyRadar" makes the same data, alerts, and visualizations that millions have come to depend on available for integration via APIs and developer tools. For more information visit www.myradar.com.

