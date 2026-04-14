WitnessAI and NTT DATA Japan Partner to Accelerate Secure AI Adoption for Japanese Enterprises

Partnership marks major milestone for WitnessAI's international expansion as demand for purpose-built AI security controls accelerates globally

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WitnessAI, the AI security platform trusted by leading enterprises, today announced the expansion of its global operations in Japan through a new partnership with NTT DATA Japan, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services. Under this agreement, NTT DATA Japan will act as a strategic reseller of the WitnessAI security platform, empowering Japanese organizations to accelerate their secure use of AI while mitigating risk and ensuring strict governance.

This partnership addresses the growing need for robust AI security controls across NTT DATA's Japanese customer base, including safeguarding AI models, emerging agent-based systems, and employee use of generative AI. WitnessAI provides the confidence layer for enterprise AI adoption with a unified platform that can observe, control, and protect all AI activity. The WitnessAI platform delivers AI usage visibility, intent-based controls, and runtime defense to secure every employee, model, application, and agent.

NTT DATA Japan, alongside the broader NTT DATA Group companies in Japan, , has implemented the WitnessAI platform internally to enable the secure, governed use of AI across its own operations. Building on this successful implementation, NTT DATA Japan has now integrated WitnessAI's technology into its "Responsible and Secure AI" service, which provides organizations with end-to-end support for AI governance adoption. By reselling the platform as part of this comprehensive service, NTT DATA Japan is helping its extensive customer base safely adopt and scale AI.

"Our priority is to support our customers in navigating the rapidly evolving AI landscape safely and effectively," said Tomonori Kohara, Head of Solutions Sector at NTT DATA Japan. "Having successfully implemented WitnessAI internally, we have experienced firsthand its value in enabling secure and responsible AI adoption. As a global solutions provider, we are excited to partner with WitnessAI to deliver these proven capabilities to our customers, ensuring they have the visibility and controls necessary to implement AI with confidence and strengthen their global competitiveness."

The partnership arrives at a critical point in the Japanese market. Japan's AI Promotion Act—a law designed to encourage the safe adoption of AI—passed in May 2025. Companies increasingly require comprehensive visibility and control over their AI usage to support these new standards. WitnessAI has been proven to effectively support Japanese language AI conversations and custom policies, providing organizations with the localized tools they need to align with regional frameworks.

"We provide the technology organizations need to scale AI securely and without friction," said Rick Caccia, CEO and co-founder at WitnessAI. "By tapping into NTT DATA's expansive reach and trusted relationships, we are accelerating access to our AI security platform across Japan. Our technology is already proven to deliver unmatched AI visibility and runtime defenses for Japanese enterprises. This partnership with NTT DATA will continue to help organizations across the region overcome AI security challenges and achieve higher return of investments on their AI deployments."

To learn more about WitnessAI and see its unified AI security and governance platform in action, visit: www.witness.ai

About WitnessAI

WitnessAI is the unified AI security and governance platform enterprises trust to govern and protect all AI activity. We provide complete, network-level visibility into every interaction including employees and autonomous agents, even in native apps where legacy tools are blind. Unlike security that relies on outdated keywords, our platform understands intent, enabling intelligent policies that stop novel threats like prompt injection while empowering productivity. Our enterprise-first, single-tenant architecture ensures data sovereignty and compliance. WitnessAI transforms security from a bottleneck into the enabler of your AI strategy as the confidence layer for enterprise AI.

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SOURCE WitnessAI