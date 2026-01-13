WitnessAI Raises $58 Million for Global Expansion and Announces New Ways to Secure AI Agents

Strategic Funding Round, Led by Sound Ventures and Joined by Corporate Investors Samsung Ventures and Qualcomm Ventures, Advances the Company's AI Security Capabilities and Reach

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WitnessAI, the AI security platform trusted by leading enterprises, today announced strategic funding of $58 million. Led by Sound Ventures, an early investor in OpenAI, Anthropic, and SentinelOne, and with participation from Fin Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Samsung Ventures, and Forgepoint Capital Partners, the funding will be used to accelerate WitnessAI's global go-to-market and product expansion. Today, the company also unveiled expanded agentic AI governance capabilities that bring observability to global enterprises developing and deploying AI agents.

Expanded Agentic AI Security Capabilities

WitnessAI provides the confidence layer for enterprise AI adoption. The leading AI security platform extends to secure agents in two novel ways. The first is securing AI agent activity similarly to LLM activity, monitoring which agents are active, what MCP servers and tools they are accessing, and what data they are sharing. WitnessAI can see what an agent is doing on an employee's or customer's behalf. By connecting the human and agentic identities and capturing the evolving decision-making context, including agent state and execution commands at runtime, WitnessAI provides explainability for agent actions. This creates powerful observability across both workforces, human and agentic.

The second is extending AI application protection from AI models to agents, safely blocking attacks and malicious prompts before they reach the agent. These capabilities enable the protection of multi-generational AI apps, built on foundational model APIs, custom LLMs, and AI agents. The platform uniquely provides policy control based on behavioral intent, understanding the meaning and intention of any prompt. This enables smarter, more accurate policy enforcement, effectively blocking advanced threats such as prompt injection or multi-turn attacks.

WitnessAI Agentic Security is available January 2026. You can learn more about these new agentic security features in our technical blog here.

Already Protecting Hundreds of Thousands of Enterprise Employees and Apps

As a leading pure-play AI security and governance vendor, WitnessAI has established the most comprehensive platform purpose-built to secure every AI environment and interaction. In the past 12 months, the company experienced over 500% growth in ARR and scaled employee headcount by 5x. Production customers include the largest publicly-held enterprises in multiple industries such as financial services, utilities, automakers, airlines, retailers, and telcos. This latest funding accelerates the company's trajectory, providing the resources required to scale and new strategic partners to drive growth into new markets. WitnessAI last raised $27.5 million in a Series A funding round in May 2024, co-led by Google Ventures and Ballistic Ventures.

"The primary barrier to enterprise AI adoption isn't tech debt; it's tech doubt," said Ashton Kutcher, General Partner at Sound Ventures. "WitnessAI has proven it can instill confidence in AI adoption, and has done so for multiple global leaders. We are thrilled to support the team as they use this capital to expand into new markets and solidify their position as the leading standard for safe, secure enterprise AI."

"The future of AI is hybrid, spanning both cloud and edge. Qualcomm is delivering AI-first experiences across a multitude of devices, where privacy and security are paramount," said Tushar Gupta, Vice President, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and Managing Director, Qualcomm Ventures North America. "WitnessAI has developed a platform that governs and protects AI agents, models, applications, and users—wherever they operate. We're excited to invest in WitnessAI as they build the essential infrastructure for the agentic era."

"Enterprises are just getting started with mobile AI," said a Samsung Ventures Vice President. "As models move from the cloud to the device, security organizations will require AI controls that protect devices as well as corporate desktops and servers. WitnessAI has built an architecture that can scale to handle global enterprise AI adoption, and we are happy to be part of that journey."

"Financial Services often leads the way in new technology adoption, and AI is no exception," said Logan Allin, Managing Partner at Fin Capital, who is investing from its SMBC Fin Atlas Beyond Fund, a part of SMBC's corporate venture capital strategy focused on U.S. startups. "We believe that WitnessAI is poised to be the category leader in secure AI adoption for financial services institutions of all sizes across banks, asset and wealth managers, and insurers, all of whom are crossing the chasm and must do so with a robust bridge."

"AI adoption in financial services requires not only innovation but also the highest standards of security and accountability," said Keiji Matsunaga, General Manager of the Digital Strategy Department at SMBC. "As one of Japan's leading financial institutions, SMBC sees great significance in supporting WitnessAI's growth as it advances responsible AI implementation."

"AI workflows are maturing and starting to cross corporate and cloud LLMs and agents," said Rick Caccia, co-founder and CEO at WitnessAI. "We are the only AI security vendor that can secure every AI interaction, everywhere, with a unified solution. The alternative is trying to stitch together secure workflows using network proxies, firewalls, DLP products, and XDR agents. In short, the alternative is a complex mess."

