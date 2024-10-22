WitnessAI Releases Secure Enablement Platform for AI

Announcing commercial availability of visibility, control, and protection of Gen AI activity

BELMONT, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WitnessAI , creator of the first enablement platform for safe AI use, today announced the commercial availability of its platform, directly through the company or via value-added resale partners.

WitnessAI's Secure AI Enablement Platform has been in beta testing since June 2024 at a variety of global companies across multiple industries. Following a successful beta program, today the solution is commercially available to enterprises within the United States and internationally. Companies are using WitnessAI in two ways: to protect their employees' use of third-party AI applications such as ChatGPT, and to secure their customers' use of first-party AI apps such as customer support chatbots.

For employee use of third-party AI applications, WitnessAI provides visibility into shadow AI, unified policy control over AI app activity, and protection of data uploaded to third-party apps. Unlike products that simply block access, WitnessAI enables customers to use approved external apps without data loss.





For customer use of first-party chatbots, WitnessAI provides prompt injection and jailbreak prevention, as well as topic and response control. For example, WitnessAI can restrict a chatbot from recommending a competitor's product, without requiring special training of the underlying language model.

In addition to gaining visibility of employee AI usage, beta testers also used WitnessAI's behavioral and risk modeling capabilities to analyze user interactions with AI to detect potentially risky or non-compliant behavior. Built-in prompt routing enables seamless redirection of prompts to more secure and approved internal AI models, or models specifically licensed under the business's AI usage policies. This ensures that sensitive data and risky behavior are handled securely without hindering productivity

"Our beta program was so successful that customers have been signing multi-year, prepaid contracts before we even ship the final product," said Rick Caccia, CEO of WitnessAI. "With WitnessAI, CISOs and CIOs are not only ensuring acceptable use of AI, they are using the product to better train their employees to use generative AI more effectively."

"We expect AI Security to be a multi-billion dollar market in the next few years," said David Neuman, Senior Analyst, TAG Infosphere. "Of the vendors we track, WitnessAI is one of the few that meets the customer requirements we see as necessary."

"By utilizing this tool, we can harness AI securely, enhancing our productivity through the safe and expanded use of AI technologies," said VyStar Chief Information Security Officer Carl Scaffidi. "As early beta testers of WitnessAI, we recognize the significant value it offers in terms of visibility into how our teams are using AI and how we can ensure policy enforcement."

Security and privacy leaders interested in a demonstration of the WitnessAI platform can contact the company.

About WitnessAI

WitnessAI enables safe and effective adoption of enterprise AI, through security and governance guardrails for first and third party LLM-driven applications. The WitnessAI Secure AI Enablement Platform provides visibility of employee AI use, control of that use via AI-oriented policy, and protection of that use via data and topic security. Learn more at https://witness.ai .

SOURCE WitnessAI