WiTricity and ICON EV Unveil First-Ever Wirelessly Charged Electric Golf Carts at CES

New generation of low-speed vehicles (LSVs) will be the first to offer the hands-free convenience of wireless charging

Available this summer for LSVs on the golf course and the street

WATERTOWN, Mass. and TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiTricity and ICON EV announced today the launch of the 2024 ICON Low-Speed Vehicles (LSVs) featuring an industry-first option for wireless charging. The LSVs will be unveiled at WiTricity's display at the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and will be available for purchase in Summer 2024.

"The demand for wireless charging continues to grow, and we see this now with WiTricity's expansion into golf cars and LSVs," said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. "We are proud to provide ICON EV customers the freedom to simply park and charge with wireless charging. Our technology offers an ideal and hassle-free charging solution."

Golf cars and LSVs are increasingly the preferred mode of transportation in many communities across the US, both for the traditional round of golf and for errands in and around the community as a more convenient and environmentally friendly transportation option.

"The demand for our ICON family of brands is skyrocketing as golf car communities like Peachtree, Georgia, Sun City, Arizona, and The Villages, Florida favor our LSVs over their cars," said Sean Heatley, COO of ICON EV. "Convenience is the reason why users opt for their golf cars in the first place, so it's an obvious choice for us to improve that user experience with WiTricity's wireless charging."

WiTricity's wireless charging operates with speeds comparable to traditional plug-in power. The system includes the WiTricity Halo™ Receiver, which will be mounted in the car either at the factory or as a dealer-installed option, and the WiTricity Halo™ Power Hub, which plugs into an ordinary household outlet. Charging is initiated simply by parking over the Power Hub.

"ICON owners rely on the convenience of their golf cars for zipping around their communities, and the ability to simply park and charge enhances that convenience, taking one more worry off their minds," said Heatley. "No more fumbling with cords or forgetting to plug in. Simply stay charged. We are thrilled to offer this cutting-edge technology to our customers."

Availability on the ICON EV line of vehicles will begin in the summer of 2024.

About WiTricity

WiTricity is the pioneer in wireless charging for electric vehicles, leading the development and implementation of magnetic resonance technology across passenger and commercial vehicles alike. The company's products are backed by an extensive patent portfolio critical to ratified global EV wireless charging standards including SAE, ISO, and GB. Automakers and Tier 1 suppliers rely on WiTricity to help accelerate the adoption of EVs by eliminating the hassle of plug-in charging and setting the stage for future autonomy. Beyond EVs, WiTricity technology is indispensable to the wireless charging of all products, from consumer electronics to micro-mobility to robotics.

About ICON EV

Founded in 2017, ICON EV has become one of the largest and fastest growing golf cart manufacturers of low speed vehicles in the United States. Fresh off winning "Best Golf Cart Brand 2023" & "Best Street Legal Golf Cart Brand 2023" in Golf Cart Resource's annual competition, ICON EV continues to focus on expansion. ICON currently has production facilities and distribution centers in Tampa, FL, Sarasota, FL, Dallas, TX, Huntersville, NC, Goodyear, AZ, and in Nassau, Bahamas. For more information, log on to https://iconev.com/.

