WiTricity Powers First Wirelessly Charged Electric Pickup Truck

WiTricity-enabled wireless charging to be offered on the KG Mobility Torres EVX Pickup

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiTricity , a global leader in wireless EV charging, announced today that KG Mobility's all-new, all-electric Torres EVX Pickup will offer WiTricity-enabled wireless charging.

"We are proud that WiTricity's technology has been selected by KG Mobility," said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. "KG Mobility customers will soon discover that they will enjoy safe, reliable charging as soon as they park their car."

Instead of hassling with a plug to charge their battery, owners who equip their Torres EVX Pickup with WiTricity's magnetic resonance technology will charge their vehicle by simply parking over a charging pad, which draws power from a 240-volt household circuit. WiTricity's magnetic resonance technology allows for wireless charging at the same speed and efficiency as a Level 2 plug-in charger.

This option will be available beginning with the 2025 model year Torres EVX Pickup. A Torres EVX SUV outfitted with a receiver based on WiTricity's technology was displayed at WiTricity's booth at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

About WiTricity

WiTricity is the pioneer in wireless charging for electric vehicles, leading the development and implementation of magnetic resonance technology across passenger and commercial vehicles alike. The company's products are backed by an extensive patent portfolio critical to ratified global EV wireless charging standards including SAE, ISO, and GB. Automakers and Tier 1 suppliers rely on WiTricity to help accelerate the adoption of EVs by eliminating the hassle of plug-in charging and setting the stage for future autonomy. Beyond EVs, WiTricity technology is indispensable to the wireless charging of all products, from consumer electronics to micro-mobility to robotics.

