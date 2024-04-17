WiTricity Joins Japan Energy Leaders to Form EV Wireless Power Transfer Council; Plans to Open WiTricity Japan KK

Industry collective formed to steer the direction of the wireless power transfer industry across Japan

WiTricity confirms plan to open subsidiary in Japan

Japan is uniquely suited to take advantage of wireless charging

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiTricity announced today that it will be one of the founding members of the Japanese EV Wireless Power Transfer Council.

The organization includes Daihen Corporation, Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc., Mitsubishi Research Institute, Ltd., Sinanen Corporation, and WiTricity. The Council was created to pave the way for adoption of wireless EV charging in Japan.

"The formation of the EV Wireless Power Transfer Council is a key step in the development of the wireless charging industry in Japan," said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. "Together with these Japanese industry leaders, WiTricity will help promote wireless charging and vehicle-to-grid technology, prove business models, and drive deployment."

WiTricity Plans Japanese Subsidiary

The Massachusetts-based company also announced that it is establishing WiTricity Japan KK as it grows its staff in Japan to support Japanese customers and numerous wireless power transfer projects in the country.

"In establishing WiTricity KK, we can help Japan leapfrog current technology and deliver the next-generation EV ownership experience," said Gruzen. "Given the unique challenges and opportunities presented by the Japanese auto market, the physical presence of WiTricity staff will help us anticipate customer needs for the rapid adoption of wireless charging for EVs in Japan."

Japanese Wireless Charging Accelerating

Japan is accelerating EV adoption in multiple ways, with government decarbonization policies and with Japanese automotive OEMs introducing new, advanced EVs for both consumer and commercial use.

Japan has challenges and characteristics that make wireless EV charging particularly valuable in helping to drive EV adoption. Space constraints in enormous, densely populated cities make the plug-in stations familiar in the US challenging to accommodate, whereas wireless charging requires less real estate. Automated parking garages can provide charging without the need for a person to plug in their vehicle.

On the commercial side, wireless charging brings operational cost advantages to fleet electrification, which is well underway in the market, particularly for package delivery. Wireless vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology will make vehicle battery energy storage available on-demand for virtual power plants (VPP) and help accelerate a greener and more resilient grid.

WiTricity has been active across standards bodies to provide assurance to consumers and automakers alike that wireless charging will be interoperable and will promote the same in Japan.

WiTricity also previously launched its FastTrack Integration Program for automotive OEMs for an initial vehicle integration in just three months, dramatically increasing an automaker's ability to test wireless charging on existing and future EV platforms.

