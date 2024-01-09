WiTricity Unveils First-Ever Wireless Charged LSV at CES

WiTricity

09 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

Hands-free, convenient wireless charging enhances user experience on select E-Z-GO® low-speed vehicles starting this summer

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiTricity announces the launch of new wireless charging technology options for select E-Z-GO® products. WiTricity will display the E-Z-GO Liberty LSV (low-speed vehicle) introduced with wireless technology at CES and will be available beginning Summer 2024.

"No matter the size of the vehicle, owners of EVs are ready to ditch the plug," said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. "With this new solution, E-Z-GO users will soon be able to enjoy a seamless and convenient charging experience and the freedom to simply park and charge."

Personal vehicles are increasingly the preferred mode of transportation in many communities across the US, for errands in and around the community as a more fun, convenient, and environmentally friendly transportation option.

"At E-Z-GO, we're proud to offer industry-leading technology to continuously improve the experience for our customers," said Adam Harris, Vice President, E-Z-GO. "Convenience is one reason why users opt for our vehicles in the first place, so it's an obvious choice for us to improve that user experience with WiTricity's wireless charging."

WiTricity's wireless charging operates with speeds comparable to the plug. The system includes the WiTricity Halo™ Receiver, which will be mounted in the car either at the factory or as a dealer-installed option, and the WiTricity Halo™ Power Hub, which plugs into an ordinary household outlet. Charging is initiated simply by parking over the Power Hub.

Wireless charging options will start being introduced on select E-Z-GO products in the summer of 2024.

About E-Z-GO
Founded in Augusta, Ga. in 1954, E-Z-GO is a globally renowned leader in the design and manufacture of golf cars and personal transport vehicles, known for its innovation in sustainable electric-vehicle and powertrain technology. E-Z-GO models include RXV® and TXT® fleet golf cars; Freedom® and Valor personal golf cars, and E-Z-GO Express™ personal utility vehicles. Its latest innovation is the Liberty™, the industry's first vehicle to offer four forward-facing seats in a compact, golf-car-sized footprint. The employees of Textron Specialized Vehicles are committed to a culture of compliance and reduction of emissions. E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. in 1960, and today operates as part of the company's Textron Specialized Vehicles division.


About WiTricity

WiTricity is the pioneer in wireless charging for electric vehicles, leading the development and implementation of magnetic resonance technology across passenger and commercial vehicles alike. The company's products are backed by an extensive patent portfolio critical to ratified global EV wireless charging standards including SAE, ISO, and GB. Automakers and Tier 1 suppliers rely on WiTricity to help accelerate the adoption of EVs by eliminating the hassle of plug-in charging and setting the stage for future autonomy. Beyond EVs, WiTricity technology is indispensable to the wireless charging of all products, from consumer electronics to micro-mobility to robotics.

SOURCE WiTricity

