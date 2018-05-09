Wix Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

"Our continued focus on product development and efficient marketing investment once again drove strong financial results," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. "We are encouraged by the continued adoption of Wix Code, which allows our experts and professional users to build sophisticated web applications quickly and easily. Every day we see the potential of this product demonstrated with impressive results, and we are delighted by the creative ways that developers around the world have put Wix Code to use. This is a strong start to the year, and we are building momentum to propel continued growth through the remainder of 2018."

Lior Shemesh, CFO of Wix, added, "The first quarter results exceeded our expectations as conversion and retention outperformed expectations, contributing to the creation of our largest user cohort ever. Equally impressive, we generated over $21 million in free cash flow, a record for a single quarter, demonstrating positive returns from our investment in marketing and R&D. We are increasing our outlook for 2018 to reflect this momentum and our continued confidence in the growth of the business."

Q1 2018 Financial Summary



Three months ended March 31,

$ in thousands 2017 2018

Y/Y growth

Prior Q1 2018 Outlook Revenue $92,538 $137,775

49%

$135,000 - 136,000 Collections $114,546 $159,655

39%

$157,000 - 158,000 Operating Income (Loss) $(20,471) $(18,452)

NM



Non-GAAP Operating

Income (Loss) $(7,538) $(762)

NM



Net Cash Provided by

Operating Activities $16,397 $24,779

51%



Free Cash Flow $14,781 $21,421

45%





















Additional Q1 2018 Results and Highlights





On January 1, 2018, Wix adopted Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 606 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers," using the modified retrospective method. This new rule replaced the previous accounting standard ASC 605, "Revenue Recognition." As required, throughout the year we will provide the relevant 2018 financial results under ASC 606 as well as ASC 605 for comparability purposes. First quarter of 2017 financial results are presented under ASC 605. A reconciliation of the first quarter 2018 results under ASC 606 and ASC 605, as well as a reconciliation of other non-GAAP measures discussed in this release, are presented in the tables at the end of this press release.

Revenue in the first quarter of 2018 was $137.8 million , a 49% increase over the year ago period. Under ASC 605, first quarter revenue would have been $134.6 million , a 45% increase over last year

, a 49% increase over the year ago period. Under ASC 605, first quarter revenue would have been , a 45% increase over last year Collections in the first quarter of 2018 were $159.7 million , a 39% increase over the prior year period

, a 39% increase over the prior year period Revenue and collections in the first quarter of 2018 each include a $7.3 million benefit due to the change from net (agent) to gross (principal) accounting related to the amended terms of our partnership agreement with Google announced last quarter

benefit due to the change from net (agent) to gross (principal) accounting related to the amended terms of our partnership agreement with Google announced last quarter Gross margin on a GAAP basis in the first quarter of 2018 was 79%, compared to 84% for the first quarter of 2017; non-GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2018, calculated as non-GAAP gross profit as a percent of revenue, was 80%, compared to 85% for the first quarter of 2017

The decrease in gross margin is a result of the change from net (agent) to gross (principal) accounting of revenue due to the updated terms of our agreement with Google that was previously announced



Under ASC 605, first quarter 2018 GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue would have also been 79% and non-GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue would have also been 80%

GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2018 was $(19.8) million , or $(0.42) per share, compared to a net loss of $(20.9) million , or $(0.47) per share, for the first quarter of 2017. Under ASC 605, first quarter 2018 GAAP net loss would have been $(21.7) million

, or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share, for the first quarter of 2017. Under ASC 605, first quarter 2018 GAAP net loss would have been Non-GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2018 was $(2.1) million , or $(0.05) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $(8.0) million , or $(0.18) per share for the first quarter of 2017. Under ASC 605, first quarter 2018 non-GAAP net loss would have been $(4.0) million

, or per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of , or per share for the first quarter of 2017. Under ASC 605, first quarter 2018 non-GAAP net loss would have been Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2018 was $24.8 million , while capital expenditures totaled $3.4 million , leading to free cash flow of $21.4 million , compared to $14.8 million of free cash flow in the first quarter of 2017, a 45% year over year increase

, while capital expenditures totaled , leading to free cash flow of , compared to of free cash flow in the first quarter of 2017, a 45% year over year increase Added 231,000 net premium subscriptions in the first quarter of 2018 to reach 3.4 million as of March 31, 2018 , a 29% increase over the total number of subscriptions at the end of the first quarter of 2017

, a 29% increase over the total number of subscriptions at the end of the first quarter of 2017 Added 5.9 million registered users in the first quarter of 2018. Registered users as of March 31, 2018 were 125 million, representing a 21% increase compared to the end of the first quarter of 2017

Recent Business Highlights

Every 100,000 subscriptions generates over $165 million in collections: We generated a record number of subscriptions in a user cohort in Q1 2018, which is evidence of our ability to continue to drive growth in our business. We currently estimate that the Q1 2018 user cohort will generate over $370 million in future collections over the next eight years at an 80% gross margin with minimal additional marketing investment based on current cohort behavior. This is the result of our improving product offering, driving higher conversion and monetization of our user cohorts.

in collections: We generated a record number of subscriptions in a user cohort in Q1 2018, which is evidence of our ability to continue to drive growth in our business. We currently estimate that the Q1 2018 user cohort will generate over in future collections over the next eight years at an 80% gross margin with minimal additional marketing investment based on current cohort behavior. This is the result of our improving product offering, driving higher conversion and monetization of our user cohorts. Wix Code : We continue to improve the capabilities of Wix Code by releasing new features that increase functionality, giving users more power to create advanced websites and applications. Current Wix users who are more technically savvy are increasingly putting Wix Code capabilities to use, and the product is attracting new professional web designers and developers to our platform.

: We continue to improve the capabilities of by releasing new features that increase functionality, giving users more power to create advanced websites and applications. Current Wix users who are more technically savvy are increasingly putting capabilities to use, and the product is attracting new professional web designers and developers to our platform. Wix ADI: Wix Artificial Design Intelligence, or Wix ADI, continues to contribute to overall improvements in conversion. The ability for users to produce websites with AI-driven aesthetics and functionality, fully customized to their business within minutes, is increasing the number of sites completed, leading to improving conversion.

Wix Answers: We have continued to roll out Wix Answers, a powerful online customer support platform that lets businesses help their customers across multiple channels. Wix Answers is the platform that currently serves as the support infrastructure for our over 127 million registered users worldwide. Wix Answers can be customized to businesses of all sizes with an intuitive set-up and offers a fully-fledged knowledge base, ticketing system and call center. It also offers integration with other platforms, actionable insights and an embeddable help widget that can be used with any website. Wix Answers is a great example of the strength of Wix R&D, as a product developed in-house for our own use that is now shared and monetized. This product is available to current Wix users as a customer support solution and is also available to be purchased on a subscription basis by non-Wix users.

Financial Outlook

Guidance is provided using ASC 606. Over the course of 2018, the impact of ASC 606 is expected to have a minimal impact on revenue as compared to ASC 605. The following outlook can be compared to 2017 figures that were presented under ASC 606 with our fourth quarter 2017 earnings release, which is available on our Investor Relations website at https://investors.wix.com.

Wix is introducing its outlook for the second quarter of 2018 as follows:



Q2 2018 Outlook

Y/Y growth Revenue1 $144 - $145 million

39% – 40% Collections1 $158 - $159 million

35% – 36%









Wix is increasing its outlook for the full year 2018 following the first quarter results:













2018 Outlook





Prior Updated

Y/Y growth Revenue2 $591 - $595 million $594 - $597 million

40% Collections2 $645 - $653 million $651 - $657 million

35% – 36% Free Cash Flow $98 - $100 million $100 - $102 million

41% – 44%



























Conference Call and Webcast Information

Wix will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 to answer questions about the financial and operational performance of the business during the first quarter of 2018. The conference call will include a brief statement by management and will focus on answering questions about our results during the quarter. To enhance the Q&A portion of this call, the Company has posted a shareholder update and supporting slides to its Investor Relations website at https://investors.wix.com/. These materials provide shareholders and analysts with additional detail for analyzing results in advance of the quarterly conference call.

To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial 866-393-4306 (US/Canada), 734-385-2616 (International) or 1-809-315-362 (Israel) at least ten minutes prior to the start time of the call and reference Conference ID 8696559. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through May 13, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. ET by dialing 855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 404-537-3406 (International) and providing Conference ID 8696559.

Wix will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://investors.wix.com/.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based development platform for over 127 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, and Wix Code enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo and Vilnius.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: collections, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), free cash flow, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Collections represents the total cash collected by us from our customers in a given period and is calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, and acquisition-related costs. Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, and acquisition-related costs. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table in this press release. This accompanying table has more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company has not reconciled its guidance as to free cash flow to cash flow from operations because it does not provide guidance for cash flow from operations. As items that impact cash flow from operations are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, the Company is unable to provide such guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation to cash flow from operations is not available without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, collections and free cash flow, the availability, merchantability or functionality of certain new products or features and their anticipated product demand and customer satisfaction, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including the full year guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our ability to grow our user base and premium subscriptions; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our prediction of the future collections generated by our user cohorts; our ability to manage the growth of our infrastructure effectively; our ability to effectively execute our initiatives to scale and improve our user support function; customer acceptance of new products and other challenges inherent in new product development, changes to technologies used in our solutions or in global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2017 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Wix.com Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP (In thousands, except loss per share data)





















Three Months Ended



March 31,



2017

2018



(unaudited)











Revenue $ 92,538

$ 137,775

Cost of revenue 14,863

29,044

Gross Profit 77,675

108,731











Operating expenses:







Research and development 32,669

46,502

Selling and marketing 54,329

67,011

General and administrative 11,148

13,670

Total operating expenses 98,146

127,183

Operating loss (20,471)

(18,452)

Financial income, net 148

(129)

Other income -

21

Loss before taxes on income (20,323)

(18,560)

Taxes on income 562

1,251

Net loss $ (20,885)

$ (19,811)











Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.47)

$ (0.42)

Basic and diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share 44,695,951

46,827,425

































Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)

































Period ended













December 31,

March 31,













2017

2018 Assets











(audited)

(unaudited) Current Assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents











$ 85,230

$ 103,487 Short term deposits











115,382

128,739 Restricted cash and deposit











949

949 Marketable securities











32,730

32,985 Trade receivables











11,400

11,212 Prepaid expenses and other current assets











19,246

17,595 Total current assets











264,937

294,967 Property, equipment and software, net

















Long-Term Assets:

















Property and equipment, net











16,201

18,163 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets











3,823

1,127 Intangible assets and goodwill, net











45,052

44,425 Total long-term assets











65,076

63,715



















Total assets











$ 330,013

$ 358,682



















Liabilities and Shareholder's Deficiency

















Current Liabilities:

















Trade payables











$ 34,240

$ 34,297 Employees and payroll accruals











28,067

33,188 Deferred revenues











202,482

201,498 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities











37,592

43,668 Total current liabilities











302,381

312,651



















Long term deferred revenues











14,329

9,040 Long term deferred tax liability











764

723 Long-term loan











1,219

1,219 Total long-term liabilities











16,312

10,982



















Total liabilities











318,693

323,633



















Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

















Ordinary shares











80

80 Additional paid-in capital











311,107

340,417 Other comprehensive loss











(286)

(767) Accumulated deficit











(299,581)

(304,681) Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)











11,320

35,049



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)











$ 330,013

$ 358,682

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2017

2018

(unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (20,885)

$ (19,811) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation 1,297

1,897 Amortization 320

588 Share based compensation expenses 8,982

15,674 Increase in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits (114)

(352) Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net -

(33) Deferred income taxes, net (213)

(98) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (364)

188 Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (3,913)

(9,272) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 4,508

(444) Increase in employees and payroll accruals 4,955

8,453 Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 22,008

21,880 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (184)

6,109 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,397

24,779 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 16,386

13,774 Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits (10,650)

(26,779) Investment in marketable securities -

(3,403) Proceeds from marketable securities -

2,940 Purchase of property and equipment (1,616)

(3,211) Capitalization of software development costs -

(147) Payment for Businesses acquired (29,834)

- Net cash used in investing activities (25,714)

(16,826) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 7,320

10,304 Credit line repayment (170)

- Net cash provided by financing activities 7,150

10,304 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (2,167)

18,257 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 93,064

85,230 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 90,897

$ 103,487









Wix.com Ltd. KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (In thousands)



























































Three Months Ended



























March 31,



























2017

2018



























(unaudited)

Revenues























$ 92,538

$ 137,775

Collections























$ 114,546

$ 159,655

Free Cash Flow























$ 14,781

$ 21,421

Number of registered users at period end (*)























103,234

125,189

Number of premium subscriptions at period end (*)























2,673

3,454



































(*) Excludes users and subscriptions of DeviantArt

































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO COLLECTIONS (In thousands)















































































Three Months Ended





































March 31,





































2017

2018





































(unaudited)

Revenues

































$ 92,538

$ 137,775

Change in deferred revenues

































22,008

21,880

Collections

































$ 114,546

$ 159,655



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS AND NET LOSS (In thousands)



















































Three Months Ended













March 31,













2017

2018

(1) Share based compensation expenses:









(unaudited)

Cost of revenues









$ 506

$ 1,079

Research and development









4,726

8,485

Selling and marketing









1,419

2,042

General and administrative









2,331

4,068

Total share based compensation expenses









8,982

15,674

(2) Amortization









186

588

(3) Acquisition related expenses









3,765

1,428

Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP









$ 12,933

$ 17,690



Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (In thousands)





































































Three Months Ended



















March 31,



















2017

2018



















(unaudited)

Gross Profit















$ 77,675

$ 108,731

Share based compensation expenses















506

1,079

Amortization















-

142

Acquisition related expenses















28

-

Non GAAP Gross Profit















78,209

109,952



























Non GAAP Gross margin















85%

80%



Wix.com Ltd.



RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)



(In thousands)



























































Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2017

2018

























(unaudited)

Operating loss



















$ (20,471)

$ (18,452)

Adjustments:





























Share based compensation expenses





















8,982

15,674

Amortization





















186

588

Acquisition related expenses





















3,765

1,428

Total adjustments





















$ 12,933

$ 17,690

































Non GAAP operating income (loss)





















$ (7,538)

$ (762)



Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME/(LOSS) AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2017

2018



(unaudited)

Net loss $ (20,885)

$ (19,811)

Share based compensation expense and other Non GAAP adjustments 12,933

17,690

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ (7,952)

$ (2,121)











Basic Non GAAP net income/(loss) per share $ (0.18)

$ (0.05)

Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income/(loss) per share 44,695,951

46,827,425



Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

























































Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2017

2018

























(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities





















$ 16,397

$ 24,779

Capital expenditures, net





















(1,616)

(3,358)

Free Cash Flow





















$ 14,781

$ 21,421



Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING













Three Months Ended



March 31,



2017

2018



(unaudited)











Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 44,695,951

46,827,425

The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding because they are anti-dilutive:







Stock options 8,881,497

8,588,308

Restricted share units 1,921,955

2,192,784



55,499,403

57,608,517



Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED REVENUES TO PROJECTED COLLECTIONS (In thousands)





































Three Months Ended

Year Ending











June 30, 2018

December 31, 2018











Low

High

Low

High

























Projected revenues (*)









$ 144,000 - $ 145,000

$ 594,000 - $597,000 Projected change in deferred revenues









$ 14,000

$ 14,000

57,000

60,000 Projected collections









$ 158,000

$ 159,000

$ 651,000

$657,000

























(*) Guidance under ASC 606





































Wix.com Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP 2018 RECONCILIATION OF ASC 606 TO ASC 605 (In thousands, except loss per share data)

























Three Months ended March 31,

2018

2018

2018













ASC 606

ASC 605

Impact











Revenues $ 137,775

$ 134,603

$(3,172) y/y% 49%

45%



Cost of revenues 29,044

27,740

(1,304) Gross Profit (loss) 108,731

106,863

(1,868)

79%

79%



Operating expenses:



80%



Research and development 46,502

46,502

- Marketing 67,011

67,011

- General and administrative 13,670

13,670

- Total operating expenses 127,183

127,183

-











Operating loss (18,452)

(20,320)

(1,868) Financial income (expenses), net (129)

(129)

- Other expenses 21

21

-











Loss before taxes on income (18,560)

(20,428)

(1,868) Taxes on income 1,251

1,251

- Net loss (19,811)

(21,679)

(1,868)











Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.42)

$ (0.46)

$ (0.04) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share 46,827,425

46,827,425

-























Adjustments to Non GAAP





















Total Adjustments $ 17,690

$ 17,690

$ - Non GAAP operating income (loss) $ (762)

$ (2,630)

$(1,868) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ (2,121)

$ (3,989)

$(1,868) Basic Non GAAP net income/(loss) per share $ (0.05)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.04)

1 Revenue and collections guidance for Q2 2018 includes an additional $8 million benefit to both due to a change in accounting effective Jan. 1, 2018 related to the amended terms of our partnership agreement with Google. Excluding the accounting change, Q2 2018 revenue guidance would be $136-$137 million, or 31%-32% y/y growth, and Q2 2018 collections would be $150-$151 million, or 28%-29% y/y growth

2 Revenue and collections guidance for FY 2018 includes an additional $30 million benefit to both due to a change in accounting effective Jan. 1, 2018 related to the amended terms of our partnership agreement with Google. Excluding the accounting change, FY 2018 updated revenue guidance would be $564-$567 million, or 33% y/y growth, and FY 2018 collections would be $621-$627 million, or 28%-30% y/y growth

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-reports-first-quarter-2018-results-300644991.html

