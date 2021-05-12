Wix Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 exceeding the high end of its guidance ranges for revenue and collections. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the second quarter and updated its outlook for the full year of 2021. Please visit the Wix investor relations website at https://investors.wix.com/ to view the Q1'21 Shareholder Update.

"Three months ago I stated my belief that Wix is becoming the main engine of the internet, and that in the next 5-7 years, 50% of anything new built on the internet will be done on Wix. We are starting off 2021 in a very strong position and are making strides in achieving these goals. Wix is taking a leading role in facilitating the global shift online and changing the way web presences are built," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. "We strive to be a horizontal platform that offers the best solution for any type of user and any type of business to not only create but also grow and succeed online. Many types of businesses are relying on Wix today, and we expect that our diversified approach to online commerce will benefit Wix as global economies reopen."

Lior Shemesh, CFO of Wix, added, "Our first quarter 2021 results build on the growth we experienced in 2020 and serve as evidence of the positive returns we are generating from our investments in product development, marketing and support. These investments have driven an increase in conversion and collections per subscription, illustrated by the strength of the collections from the Q1 2021 user cohort, which were 32% higher than the Q1 2020 user cohort generated in its first quarter. We now expect that future collections from existing cohorts will be approximately $14.2 billion over the next 10 years. We are raising our full year guidance to reflect the conviction we have in our position as the best platform for any type or user and any type of business to move online."

Q1 2021 Financial Results





Total revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was $304.1 million , up 41% y/y

, up 41% y/y Creative Subscriptions revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was $226.4 million , up 28% y/y

, up 28% y/y

Business Solutions revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was $77.7 million , up 97% y/y

, up 97% y/y Creative Subscriptions ARR as of the end of Q1 2021 was $926.1 million , up 25% y/y

, up 25% y/y Total collections in the first quarter of 2021 were $351.1 million , up 41% y/y

, up 41% y/y Creative Subscriptions collections in the first quarter of 2021 were $268.1 million , up 28% y/y

, up 28% y/y

Business Solutions collections in the first quarter of 2021 were $83.1 million , up 107% y/y

, up 107% y/y Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the first quarter of 2021 was 62%

Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 75%



Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 23%

Total non-GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2021 was 63%

Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 77%



Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 24%

GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was $(121.8) million , or $(2.16) per share

, or per share Non-GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was $(30.2) million , or $(0.54) per share

, or per share Net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of 2021 was $18.5 million , while capital expenditures totaled $3.8 million , leading to free cash flow of $14.6 million

, while capital expenditures totaled , leading to free cash flow of Excluding the capex investment associated with our new headquarters office build out, free cash flow would have been $15.5 million

Financial Outlook

Following the strong start to 2021, we are excited about the remainder of the year ahead. As the need for an online presence continues while businesses increasingly require online commerce capabilities, we believe our growth will continue throughout the year.

As countries continue to administer vaccines to their populations and economies reopen and improve, we believe our horizontal platform positions us for growth. Our online commerce platform encompasses businesses of all types -- over 40% of Gross Payments Volume (GPV) in Q1 was from non-retail store businesses like restaurants, fitness, beauty and events. As these businesses begin to capture more consumer spending, subscriptions and GPV on Wix will continue to grow.

Considering these factors, our initial Q2 2021 outlook as well as our revised full year 2021 outlook reflects sustained growth and momentum from the expansion we experienced in 2020, underscoring the continued strong demand for our solutions as well as positive returns from investments in product development, support and marketing.

We are introducing second quarter 2021 guidance as follows:



Q2 2021 Outlook

Y/Y growth Revenue $308 - 312 million

30 - 32% Collections $342 - 352 million

29 - 32%

We are updating our full year 2021 guidance as follows:



Updated FY 2021 Outlook

Y/Y growth

Prior FY 2021 Outlook Revenue $1,280 - 1,290 million

29 - 30%

$1,272 - 1,286 million Collections $1,440 - 1,460 million

31 - 32%

$1,435 - 1,455 million Free Cash Flow (excluding capex for future Wix HQ office build out) $92 - 102 million

NM

$90 - 100 million Free Cash Flow $62 - 72 million

NM

$60 - 70 million

Our free cash flow guidance is inclusive of approximately $60 million in incremental investments we plan in 2021 to address the significant opportunities ahead of us. Specifically, our investments are focused on the continued expansion of Customer Care, advancing the evolution of our payments platform, building infrastructure to scale and globalize the Wix POS and growing our Account Management team

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Wix will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial +1-877-667-0467 (US/ Canada), +1-346- 354-0953 (International) or 1-809-315-362 (Israel) and reference Conference ID 3484525. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through May 19, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET by dialing +1-855-859-2056 and providing Conference ID 3484525.

Wix will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://investors.wix.com/ .

About Wix.com Ltd.



Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 200 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix, Wix Payments and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and Pinterest

Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store

For more about Wix please visit our Press Room

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Me trics



To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: collections, cumulative cohort collections, collections on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or FX neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Collections is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Collections include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by registered users as well as cash we collect for payments and additional products and services, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and majority of the additional products and services are recognised as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognised as revenue as we fulfil our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude capital expenditures associated with our new headquarters. Free cash flow margins represent free cash flow divided by revenue. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, cumulative cohort collections, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) all active Creative Subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period, multiplied by the monthly revenue of such Creative Subscriptions, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations; (iii) monthly revenue from partnership agreements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, collections and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the annual and quarterly guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our ability to attract and retain registered users and generate new premium subscriptions; our ability to increase the revenue we derive from the sale of premium subscriptions and business solutions through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments, including third-party products offered within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior; our prediction of the future revenues generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to enter into new markets and attract new customer demographics, including new partners; our expectation that our products created for markets outside of North America will continue to generate growth in those markets; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on our business; our ability to effectively execute our initiatives to scale and improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and thereby increase user retention, user engagement and sales; the integration and performance of acquisitions; risks relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or Convertible Notes pursuant to our repurchase plan; our ability to successfully localize our products, including by making our product, support and communication channels available in additional languages and to expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our ability to effectively manage the growth of our infrastructure; the impact on our business and operations of the COVID-19 pandemic, including uncertainty relating to expected consumer dynamics after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and the anticipated GPV on our platform, the effectiveness of government policies, vaccine administration rates and other factors; changes to technologies used in our solutions; any regulatory investigations or litigation; our expectations regarding changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues; changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of COVID-19; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2020 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Maggie O'Donnell

[email protected]

Media Relations:

[email protected]

Wix.com Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP (In thousands, except loss per share data)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2021

(unaudited) Revenue





Creative Subscriptions $ 176,546

$ 226,436 Business Solutions 39,441

77,676

215,987

304,112







Cost of Revenue





Creative Subscriptions 35,390

55,746 Business Solutions 26,680

60,086

62,070

115,832







Gross Profit 153,917

188,280







Operating expenses:





Research and development 70,716

95,086 Selling and marketing 96,156

144,455 General and administrative 25,436

34,394 Total operating expenses 192,308

273,935 Operating loss (38,391)

(85,655) Financial income (expenses), net 1,145

(28,013) Other income 31

65 Loss before taxes on income (37,215)

(113,603) Taxes on income 1,938

8,149 Net loss $ (39,153)

$ (121,752)







Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.76)

$ (2.16) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share 51,838,314

56,280,561

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)









Period ended

December 31,

March 31,

2020

2021 Assets (audited)

(unaudited) Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,858

$ 415,843 Short term deposits 577,138

439,123 Restricted cash and deposit 925

1,512 Marketable securities 289,927

269,260 Trade receivables 23,670

29,915 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,666

75,853 Total current assets 1,101,184

1,231,506







Long Term Assets:





Property and equipment, net 35,863

37,281 Marketable securities 536,877

463,550 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 87,680

118,898 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 43,516

49,070 Operating lease right-of-use assets 88,406

84,904 Total long-term assets 792,342

753,703







Total assets $ 1,893,526

$ 1,985,209







Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity





Current Liabilities:





Trade payables $ 79,881

$ 77,781 Employees and payroll accruals 70,814

103,692 Deferred revenues 373,521

412,368 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 70,429

85,348 Operating lease liabilities 22,336

22,140 Total current liabilities 616,981

701,329







Long term deferred revenues 50,867

59,059 Long term deferred tax liability 15,343

22,382 Convertible notes, net 834,440

919,084 Long term operating lease liabilities 74,187

69,527 Total long term liabilities 974,837

1,070,052







Total liabilities 1,591,818

1,771,381







Shareholders' Equity





Ordinary shares 107

110 Additional paid-in capital 862,134

851,065 Accumulated ther comprehensive income 9,406

817 Accumulated deficit (569,939)

(638,164) Total shareholders' equity 301,708

213,828







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,893,526

$ 1,985,209

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2021

(unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (39,153)

$ (121,752) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation 3,572

3,432 Amortization 566

599 Share based compensation expenses 30,718

46,631 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 5,433

62,345 Decrease in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits 47

15 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 279

2,323 Deferred income taxes, net (1,666)

7,351 Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets 4,288

4,681 Changes in operating lease liabilities (5,229)

(6,035) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 148

(6,176) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (14,674)

(73,916) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 8,802

(3,262) Increase in employees and payroll accruals 12,109

40,554 Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 32,871

46,997 Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,916

14,701 Net cash provided by operating activities 45,027

18,488 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 17,000

138,015 Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits (89,000)

(602) Investment in marketable securities (129,301)

- Proceeds from marketable securities 89,255

90,097 Purchase of property and equipment (4,943)

(3,720) Capitalization of software development costs (132)

(129) Investment in other long-term assets (5,000)

- Payment for Businesses acquired, net of acquired cash (6,626)

(5,586) Purchases of investments in privately held companies (100)

- Net cash used in investing activities (128,847)

218,075 FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 6,975

10,422 Net cash provided by financing activities 6,975

10,422 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (76,845)

246,985 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 268,103

168,858 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 191,258

$ 415,843

Wix.com Ltd. KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (In thousands)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2021

(unaudited) Creative Subscriptions 176,546

226,436 Business Solutions 39,441

77,676 Total Revenue $ 215,987

$ 304,112







Creative Subscriptions 208,797

268,059 Business Solutions 40,061

83,050 Total Collections $ 248,858

$ 351,109







Free Cash Flow $ 39,952

$ 14,639 Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out $ 40,435

$ 15,474 Creative Subscriptions ARR $ 739,457

$ 926,103

Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO COLLECTIONS (In thousands)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2021

(unaudited) Revenues $ 215,987

$ 304,112 Change in deferred revenues 32,871

46,997 Collections $ 248,858

$ 351,109

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2021

(unaudited) Creative Subscriptions Revenue $ 176,546

$ 226,436 Change in deferred revenues 32,251

41,623 Creative Subscriptions Collections $ 208,797

$ 268,059

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2021

(unaudited) Business Solutions Revenue $ 39,441

$ 77,676 Change in deferred revenues 620

5,374 Business Solutions Collections $ 40,061

$ 83,050

Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF COHORT COLLECTIONS (In millions)

Three Months Ended

March 31

2020

2021







Q1 Cohort revenues 8

4 Q1 Change in deferred revenues 20

32 Q1 Cohort collections $ 28

$ 36

Wix.com Ltd. TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2021 (1) Share based compensation expenses: (unaudited) Cost of revenues $ 1,631

$ 3,501 Research and development 16,185

23,288 Selling and marketing 4,568

7,442 General and administrative 8,334

12,400 Total share based compensation expenses 30,718

46,631 (2) Amortization 566

599 (3) Acquisition related expenses 939

1,705 (4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 5,433

62,345 (5) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income) 1,974

452 (6) Unrealized gain on equity and other investments -

(29,513) (7) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income) (873)

2,590 (8) Provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments -

6,788 Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP $ 38,757

$ 91,597

Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2021

(unaudited) Gross Profit $ 153,917

$ 188,280 Share based compensation expenses 1,631

3,501 Acquisition related expenses -

167 Amortization -

97 Non GAAP Gross Profit 155,548

192,045







Non GAAP Gross margin 72%

63%

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2021

(unaudited) Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions $ 141,156

$ 170,690 Share based compensation expenses 1,322

2,586 Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions 142,478

173,276







Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions 81%

77%

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2021

(unaudited) Gross Profit - Business Solutions $ 12,761

$ 17,590 Share based compensation expenses 309

915 Acquisition related expenses -

167 Amortization -

97 Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions 13,070

18,769







Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions 33%

24%

Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS (In thousands)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2021

(unaudited) Operating loss $ (38,391)

$ (85,655) Adjustments:





Share based compensation expenses 30,718

46,631 Amortization 566

599 Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income) 1,974

452 Acquisition related expenses 939

1,705 Total adjustments $ 34,197

$ 49,387







Non GAAP operating income (loss) $ (4,194)

$ (36,268)

Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2021

(unaudited) Net loss $ (39,153)

$ (121,752) Share based compensation expense and other Non GAAP adjustments 38,757

91,597 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (396)

$ (30,155)







Basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share $ (0.01)

$ (0.54) Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share 51,838,314

56,280,561

Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2021

(unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 45,027

$ 18,488 Capital expenditures, net (5,075)

(3,849) Free Cash Flow $ 39,952

$ 14,639







Capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out 483

835 Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out $ 40,435

$ 15,474

Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING











Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2021

(unaudited)







Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 51,838,314

56,280,561 The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding because they are anti-dilutive:





Stock options 5,481,573

4,845,705 Restricted share units 2,228,786

2,067,705 Convertible Notes (if-converted) 3,104,251

3,969,514

62,652,924

67,163,485

Wix.com Ltd.







RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED REVENUES TO PROJECTED COLLECTIONS







(In thousands)

























Three Months Ended

Year Ended

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

Low

High

Low

High















Projected revenues 308,000

312,000

1,280,000

1,290,000 Projected change in deferred revenues 34,000

40,000

160,000

170,000 Projected Collections $ 342,000

$ 352,000

$ 1,440,000

$ 1,460,000

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.wix.com

