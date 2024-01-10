Wix Transforms Revenue Sharing for Partners, Significantly Increasing Opportunities to Earn on Wix

Partners can earn revenue share from day one when creating on Wix Studio, further enriching the financial advantages of the Wix Partner Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform to create, manage, and grow a global, digital presence1, today announced a new revenue sharing plan for Partners creating on Wix Studio, the ultimate creation platform built for agencies and freelancers. The new revenue share plan is part of the exclusive Wix Partner Program which is a loyalty-based program with benefits such as priority support, a Partner success manager, eligibility to join the Wix Marketplace, advanced features, and collaboration opportunities within the Wix community. These benefits are designed to empower professionals and fuel their business growth.

Wix's new revenue share program offers more financial opportunities for Partners

Agencies and freelancers can now apply to join through the Wix Studio Workspace, a dashboard designed for agencies and freelancers to manage all of their projects seamlessly. From the moment they join the new program, Partners can start earning revenue share on Wix Studio sites they've created.

The revenue-sharing program includes:

Rev Share on Wix Studio Sites: Partners will receive a 20% rev share on every new Studio site created in 2024, subject to the Wix Partner Program eligibility conditions. All Partners in the highest level of the program will enjoy 30% revenue share for their Studio sites created in 2024 along with 20% for Wix sites.

Partners can earn a revenue share of the client sales on client sites processing with Wix Payments. Enhanced Enterprise Benefits: Both new and existing Partners are eligible for a 50% revenue share for Enterprise packages signed during 2024, including renewals.

Both new and existing Partners are eligible for a 50% revenue share for Enterprise packages signed during 2024, including renewals. Diversified Types of Revenue Shares: The expanded revenue sharing program extends beyond website revenue to build a multifaceted income stream. Partners can now earn revenue shares for a variety of packages, including the Branded App, Wix Logo Maker, Google Ads, mailboxes and more.

"Wix Partners play a critical role in the Wix ecosystem and we're thrilled to significantly broaden earnings opportunities to reflect our commitment to them," said Michal Bignitz, VP of Partners at Wix. "The new program is designed to empower Partners to start earning on day one, through a lifetime partnership with multiple growth opportunities. We look forward to continuing to develop our thriving ecosystem where every Partner can achieve their business goals."

To qualify for the new revenue sharing program, Partners must be the first owner of the Wix site and the program applies exclusively to new yearly plans, sites, and packages. Participants in the program are subject to a retention condition, requiring the generation of at least one Wix premium or Wix Studio premium site per year to qualify for the revenue share and the Partner program's benefits. The terms of the program are subject to change.

The new revenue sharing plan is open to Partners globally subject to the limitations that apply to the Partner Program.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform to create, manage, and grow a global, digital presence1. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing self-creators, agencies, and enterprises, with distinguished performance, security, and a reliable infrastructure. With a focus on continuous innovation, a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO, marketing tools, and industry-leading AI technologies, Wix users have full ownership of their brand and unmatched creative freedom. Complimenting the Wix platform for self-creators, Wix Studio is an advanced creation and management platform for agencies and freelancers.

1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party-data and internal data as of Q3 2023.

