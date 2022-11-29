Wiz and BigID Expand Partnership to Extend Visibility and Control for Enterprise Data to Prevent Breaches

Deeper Partnership Accelerates End-to-End Cloud-Native Data Protection from Discovery to Enforcement

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading data platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, compliance, and governance, today announced an expanded partnership with Wiz , the leading cloud security platform that rapidly enables customers to find and remove critical cloud risks. Wiz and BigID bring together Cloud-Native Application Protection (CNAPP) and Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) to reduce cloud risk and accelerate cloud security strategies.

The partnership enables customers to continuously monitor for critical data exposure to help prevent breaches. Customers can take a data-driven approach when automating security controls in the cloud: making it easy to prioritize risk management based on deep data insight, with the granularity customers need to both protect data and enable secure analytics.

With this integration, customers can automatically discover their data across their entire data ecosystem, prioritize vulnerable data, and mitigate potential attacks based on recommended best practices and playbooks.

Wiz and BigID accelerate visibility and data protection in the cloud:

Automatically discover , identify , and classify their most sensitive and vulnerable data

, , and their most sensitive and vulnerable data Identify which data stores are exposed to the internet or have other cloud risks like misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and overly permissive identities, and alert on potential exfiltration paths.

Improve their security and compliance posture by prioritizing high risk data, continuously assessing and enforcing security and business policies, and blocking the attack path to sensitive data.

"BigID's deep data discovery and actionable insights empowers customers to proactively protect and govern their structured and unstructured data across the public cloud, SaaS, and data center" said Dimitri Sirota, CEO at BigID. "Our partnership with Wiz gives their CNAAP customers deeper, wider and more granular data visibility and control."

"Together with our integration and partnership, customers gain visibility and context to solve a broader set of security use cases such as preventing and investigating data breaches, complying with privacy requirements, enabling secure analytics, deleting duplicate and ROT (redundant, obsolete, and trivial) data and more," said Assaf Rappaport, CEO at Wiz.

To learn more, visit us at www.bigid.com .

About BigID

BigID is a leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and governance: enabling organizations to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their data in a single platform for data visibility and control. Customers use BigID to reduce their data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data across their entire data landscape: including multicloud, hybrid cloud, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and on-prem data sources. BigID has been recognized as a leader in data security, compliance, privacy, and governance as CNBC's 2022 top 25 startups for the enterprise, placed #21 on the 2022 Deloitte 500, featured on the Inc 5000 for two years running, and was a 2018 RSA sandbox innovation winner. Learn more at www.bigid.com , and get started for free at www.smallid.com .

About Wiz

Wiz secures everything organizations build and run in the cloud. Founded in 2020, Wiz is the fastest-growing software company in the world, scaling from $1M to $100M ARR in 18 months. Wiz enables hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 30 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks and Aglaé. Visit https://www.wiz.io/ for more information.

SOURCE BigID