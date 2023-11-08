WK Kellogg Co Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Reaffirms Financial Outlook

News provided by

WK Kellogg Co

08 Nov, 2023, 08:01 ET

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG), today published its 2023 third quarter earnings results in documents posted to the company website at  https://investor.wkkellogg.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Documents immediately available include: the financial press release and tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides. 

A Current Report on Form 8-K was furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.

The Company will also webcast a public presentation during which WK Kellogg Co executive leadership will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of WK Kellogg Co will be Gary Pilnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Dave McKinstray, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session with publishing analysts will follow. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A will be in listen-only mode. 

Live Webcast

Date:  Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 10:30 am ET

Presentation Slides: Printable slides available at approximately 8 am ET on Wednesday, November 8 at

https://investor.wkkellogg.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Webcast: Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at

https://investor.wkkellogg.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Since then, we have embraced the same spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in everything we do, channeling our founder's passion and commitment to creating high quality and delicious products while fostering communities. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Froot Loops, Kashi, Special K, Kellogg's Raisin Bran, and Bear Naked. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. For more information, visit www.wkkellogg.com.  

SOURCE WK Kellogg Co

Also from this source

WK Kellogg Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Share

WK Kellogg Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Share

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.16 per share on the common stock of WK Kellogg Co,...
WK Kellogg Co to Host Conference Call on November 8

WK Kellogg Co to Host Conference Call on November 8

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. EDT, to discuss the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.