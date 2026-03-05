WK KELLOGG PUTS FIBER AT THE FOREFRONT THIS NATIONAL CEREAL DAY USING ICONIC BRANDS TO CREATE SIMPLE 'FIBER HACKS'

That's why for National Cereal Day (Saturday, March 7), WK Kellogg Co teamed up with registered dietitians Amy Shapiro and Mandy Enright to create "fiber hacks" – simple ideas using iconic Kellogg's® cereals to boost fiber in fun, delicious ways.

"Cereal has been a familiar, convenient breakfast tradition for over a century - but most people don't realize it is a nutrition powerhouse, especially when it comes to fiber," says WK Kellogg's Chief Wellbeing and Sustainable Business Officer and registered dietitian Sarah Ludmer. "This year we are putting a lot of effort behind re-introducing iconic cereals like Kellogg's Raisin Bran and Frosted Mini-Wheats as favorites that can fulfill fiber needs throughout the day, and beyond the bowl."

Ludmer adds an important distinction - that fiber in most cereals comes naturally from whole grains which helps promote digestive health. Some of the most popular Kellogg's cereals that are good or excellent sources of fiber include All-Bran Original (12g per serving), Kashi Go Original (12g per serving), Kellogg's Raisin Bran (7g per serving) and Frosted Mini-Wheats (6g per serving).

Here are a few ways simply adding these cereals to a snack can be a great "fiber hack."

No-Bake 5-Minute Kellogg's Raisin Bran "Oatmeal" Cookies (Amy Shapiro, MS, RD)

3-4g fiber per 2 piece serving

1 cup slightly crushed Kellogg's Raisin Bran®

¼ cup peanut, almond or sunflower seed butter

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed

1 tablespoon hemp seeds

Mix well. Scoop into 2-tablespoon balls and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Enjoy immediately or store in the freezer for later.

Fiber Fueled Trail Mix (Amy Shapiro, MS, RD)

~5g fiber per ½ cup

¼ cup your favorite nuts

2 tablespoons shredded coconut

⅔ cup Kellogg's® All-Bran® Original Cereal

1 cup air-popped popcorn

Mix to your preference and store in large container to share or individual grab and go option.

Press 'N Crunch Bites (Mandy Enright, MS, RDN)

~10g fiber

2 tbsp peanut butter

1 apple cut into slices

¼ cup Kashi GO® Chocolate Crunch

Spread peanut butter on fruit like prunes, dates or apple slices and then press the peanut butter side into a small bowl filled with 1/4 cup of cereal like Kashi GO® Chocolate Crunch clusters. This crunchy layer adds up to 3 additional grams of fiber plus a little extra protein.

Crunchy Crouton Swap (Mandy Enright, MS, RDN)

10g fiber

1 cup mixed greens topped with ½ cup mandarin oranges and your favorite protein

1/4-cup Kellogg's® All-Bran® Original Cereal (in place of croutons or crunchy noodles)

