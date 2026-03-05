WK KELLOGG PUTS FIBER AT THE FOREFRONT THIS NATIONAL CEREAL DAY USING ICONIC BRANDS TO CREATE SIMPLE 'FIBER HACKS'

Dietitians suggest whole grain and high fiber cereals as a convenient, delicious way for people to close their 'Fiber Gap'
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber is finally having its moment and just in time, as nearly 95 percent of Americans fall short of the daily fiber recommendations1. Now, after decades of being misunderstood by many, fiber is driving consumer and industry trends.
One of the biggest challenges people face in meeting the goal of 25-28 grams a day is the belief that fiber doesn't taste good.2 That's where cereal comes in. It's one of the easiest, tastiest, versatile ways to get fiber throughout the day.
That's why for National Cereal Day (Saturday, March 7), WK Kellogg Co teamed up with registered dietitians Amy Shapiro and Mandy Enright to create "fiber hacks" – simple ideas using iconic Kellogg's® cereals to boost fiber in fun, delicious ways.
"Cereal has been a familiar, convenient breakfast tradition for over a century - but most people don't realize it is a nutrition powerhouse, especially when it comes to fiber," says WK Kellogg's Chief Wellbeing and Sustainable Business Officer and registered dietitian Sarah Ludmer. "This year we are putting a lot of effort behind re-introducing iconic cereals like Kellogg's Raisin Bran and Frosted Mini-Wheats as favorites that can fulfill fiber needs throughout the day, and beyond the bowl."
Ludmer adds an important distinction - that fiber in most cereals comes naturally from whole grains which helps promote digestive health. Some of the most popular Kellogg's cereals that are good or excellent sources of fiber include All-Bran Original (12g per serving), Kashi Go Original (12g per serving), Kellogg's Raisin Bran (7g per serving) and Frosted Mini-Wheats (6g per serving).
Here are a few ways simply adding these cereals to a snack can be a great "fiber hack."
Spread peanut butter on fruit like prunes, dates or apple slices and then press the peanut butter side into a small bowl filled with 1/4 cup of cereal like Kashi GO® Chocolate Crunch clusters. This crunchy layer adds up to 3 additional grams of fiber plus a little extra protein.
