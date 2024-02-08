WK Kellogg Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Share

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.16 per share on the common stock of WK Kellogg Co, payable on March 15, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024. The ex-dividend date is February 29, 2024.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Since then, we have embraced the same spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in everything we do, channeling our founder's passion and commitment to creating high quality and delicious products while fostering communities. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. For more information, visit www.wkkellogg.com .

SOURCE WK Kellogg Co