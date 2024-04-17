WK Kellogg Co to Host Annual Shareholders Meeting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) will host a live virtual webcast of its 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.

Information about the webcast, which will include both the audio and slide presentation from the meeting, is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at investor.wkkellogg.com. Only Shareholders will be permitted to participate.

A rebroadcast will be available 24 hours after the meeting, and up for at least 90 days thereafter at investor.wkkellogg.com.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding Happiness™ – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com .

