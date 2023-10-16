WK Kellogg Co to Host Conference Call on November 8

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. EDT, to discuss the company's financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and provide an operational update, including indications regarding the performance and outlook of the business. Final operating results for the third quarter of 2023 will be released at approximately 8:00 a.m. EDT that day.

The following documents will be available on the company's website (investor.wkkellogg.com) at approximately 8:00 a.m. EDT on November 8, 2023: press release, financial tables, any required non-GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides. A question-and-answer session with analysts will follow the company's prepared remarks. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A will be in listen-only mode.

Live Webcast

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Begin Time: 10:30 a.m. EDT

Presentation Slides: Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, November 8 at investor.wkkellogg.com.

Webcast: Live audio webcast with or without slides available at investor.wkkellogg.com.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Since then, we have embraced the same spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in everything we do, channeling our founder's passion and commitment to creating high quality and delicious products while fostering communities. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Froot Loops, Kashi, Special K, Raisin Bran, and Bear Naked. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. For more information, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

