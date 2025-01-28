WLAN Market Will Surge to Double-Digit Growth in 2025, According to Dell'Oro Group

Wi-Fi 7 Adoption to Eclipse Wi-Fi 6E

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Wireless LAN (WLAN) revenue is expected to grow 11 percent in 2025 after the 2024 contraction finally comes to an end. Wi-Fi 7 adoption will shoot up in 2025 and will represent over a third of Indoor AP revenues.

"The growth of Wi-Fi 7 shipments has been quite dramatic in 2Q and 3Q 2024," said Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "We expect Wi-Fi 7 adoption to continue on this upward trend; shipments of the new technology should overtake shipments of Wi-Fi 6E by mid-2025."

"In North American and Europe, we are seeing WLAN vendors' software revenues escalate," added Morgan. "This is expected to continue over the next five years, contributing to a divergence in price with China."

Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 5-Year January 2025 Forecast Report:

AIOps features are being delivered to customers, promising to lighten the load of enterprise network operations, and delivering higher revenue per installed AP.

Revenues of Public Cloud-Managed WLAN will grow faster than the overall market over the next five years.

Wi-Fi 7 ASPs were unusually low in 2024, but the dynamic will change in 2025 and beyond.

Despite difficult macro-economic conditions in China , WLAN revenues are expected to grow in that region.

, WLAN revenues are expected to grow in that region. The first AP shipments of the standard to be known as Wi-Fi 8 are expected in 2028 and will be focused on increasing reliability instead of expanding capacity.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN 5-Year Forecast Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets, Wireless LAN Controllers with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11bn (Wi-Fi 8), 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7), 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 and 6E [6 GHz]), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. The Enterprise market is forecast by Cloud vs. Premises Managed, as well as by macro region of the world. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

