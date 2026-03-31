WLRN Announces Sunshine Economy Summit -- Leading South Florida Voices to Tackle Growth, Housing and Jobs

One-day forum on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Downtown Event Center in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WLRN, South Florida's NPR and PBS station, announces the Sunshine Economy Summit, a one-day convening presented by the Greater Ft. Lauderdale Alliance and hosted by Tom Hudson, WLRN Senior Economics Editor and Special Correspondent. The Summit will take place Wednesday, September 23 at the Downtown Event Center in Fort Lauderdale and will bring together business leaders, policymakers, community experts and stakeholders to examine the region's economic growth, challenges and opportunities.

Program and focus:

WLRN Sunshine Economy Summit (PRNewsfoto/WLRN Public Media)

The Sunshine Economy Summit features keynote remarks, moderated panels and interactive sessions that explore practical strategies to foster economic development, support local businesses and create jobs across South Florida. Sessions will address housing affordability, the health of commercial real estate (offices, retail, multifamily), workforce development, infrastructure, and resilient, equitable growth.

Housing Affordability Panel:

South Florida is among the least housing affordability markets in the nation. While new wealth and investment arrive, escalating prices and a dwindling supply increasingly put homeownership and rental stability out of reach for first-time buyers, essential workers and longtime residents — with consequences for the region's workforce and consumer economy.

Confirmed panelists for the Housing Affordability session include:

Jorge Pérez, Founding Executive Chairman, Related Group





JP Pérez, President & CEO, Related Group





Nitin Motwani, Managing Partner, Miami Worldcenter; Managing Partner, Merrimac Ventures





Dev Motwani, Managing Partner, Merrimac Ventures

The Related Group and Merrimac Ventures have shaped thousands of residential units and billions of dollars in commercial development across South Florida — from Icon Beach and Liberty Square to Miami WorldCenter and the Paramount. Together, these family-led developers will discuss how their industry is responding to affordability pressures and what the future holds for housing supply and market incentives.

Panel questions and topics:

How is the real estate development industry responding to housing affordability?





Where are the most promising opportunities to expand housing supply across the region?





How are public policies and incentives shaping developer behavior and housing outcomes?





What are the projected effects on affordability through 2027 and beyond?

Host: Tom Hudson

Tom Hudson's reporting — from Florida Bay to the PortMiami tunnel and from bartenders to CEOs — centers the people behind economic numbers. As summit host and moderator, Hudson will guide conversations toward practical solutions that balance investment, equity and community stability.

Attend, sponsor, partner:

The summit offers networking and partnership opportunities for corporate leaders, civic organizations and community stakeholders. Sponsorship packages, table sales and individual tickets are available now. Additional speakers and program details will be announced in the coming months.

For tickets, sponsorship information and media registration, visit: https://www.wlrn.org/the-sunshine-economy-summit

About WLRN

WLRN is South Florida's public media organization delivering NPR and PBS award-winning journalism and programming that informs and connects the region. The Sunshine Economy Summit furthers WLRN's mission to convene conversations that produce practical solutions and strengthen community outcomes.

About the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance

As the primary economic development organization for Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County, the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance focuses on creating, attracting, expanding and retaining high-wage jobs and capital investment in high value targeted industries, developing more vibrant communities, and improving the quality of life for our area's citizens. We provide leadership and excellence in delivering economic development services for our clients, prospects, investors and partners.

Media contact:

Giselle Reid

[email protected]

SOURCE WLRN Public Media