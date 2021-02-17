WM Partners Announces Acquisition of FGO

FGO was founded in 2016 by two friends on a mission to create a healthy brand offering high-quality, Certified USDA Organic, and Non-GMO project verified products to help customers live healthy and feel good. The company sells products in five primary product categories: Superfood Powders, Tea Bags, Edible Flowers, Loose Tea, and Superfood Capsules. Many of FGO's products are ranked #1 in their respective product categories on Amazon, including its packaged teas. The Company's proprietary technology allows them to take advantage of channel changes and consumer feedback to better serve their customers. FGO boasts a strong loyal customer base and a high percentage of repeat purchases. FGO products have amassed over 94K ratings on Amazon, with an average score of 4.6 stars.

HPH II is focused on acquiring lower-middle market companies with leading brands in the health and wellness sector and growing the companies through an operational buy and build value creation strategy. HPH II is focused on the following subsectors: functional foods, natural personal care and natural over-the-counter remedies – fast-growing, defensive and highly fragmented subsectors. HPH II aims to consolidate multiple complementary brands into several holding companies, and grow and scale them operationally so they become attractive to strategic buyers. With the acquisition of FGO, the Fund is adding to its functional foods holding company, which currently holds brands in the hydration, collagen and matcha categories.

"We are excited to work with the FGO team and help them grow the brand by further expanding their distribution and product lines and leveraging our capabilities as we combine the brand with our existing portfolio of functional foods brands," said Jose Minski, co-founder of WM Partners.

"After meeting the WM Partners team and getting to know them, we believe they are the right partner for FGO. WM Partners has many years of operational experience growing emerging brands in the health and wellness industry," said Brad Harbach, co-founder of FGO. "We are excited to see the next phase of growth for the brand."

Lincoln International served as financial advisor for Feel Good Organics, LLC. King & Spalding served as legal advisor for WM Partners. BraunHagey & Borden served as legal advisor for FGO.

WM Partners is a middle-market private equity firm specialized in buyout investments in the health and wellness sector. WM Partners seeks to acquire small and medium size businesses with attractive growth prospects and generate sustainable, long-term value through its operational expertise in the health and wellness sector, and strategic business approach working in collaboration with experienced management teams. WM Partners is certified as a diverse-owned firm by the National Association of Investment Companies. WM Partners is based in Aventura, FL. More information about WM Partners is available at www.wmplp.com.

FGO is a brand committed to creating organic products for its customers to help them live healthy and feel good. The Company was founded in January 2016 in Seattle, Washington. FGO sells 128 SKUs across 58 unique products, with 100% of sales on the Amazon marketplace. Product categories include Superfood Powders, Tea Bags, Edible Flowers, Loose Tea and Superfood Capsules. Over 1.5M customers have enjoyed FGO's products and the brand has accumulated over 94K ratings on Amazon, with an average score of 4.6 stars.

