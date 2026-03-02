WNC President and CEO Will Cooper, Jr., Appointed Chairman of NAHB BUILD-PAC

IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC is proud to announce its President and CEO Will Cooper, Jr., has been appointed Chairman of BUILD-PAC, the National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) bipartisan political action committee. BUILD-PAC is dedicated to electing pro-housing, pro-business candidates to federal office and plays a vital role in advancing the home building industry's advocacy priorities on Capitol Hill. Cooper was installed as Chairman during NAHB's 2026 International Builders' Show in Orlando, Florida, on February 18.

"I am honored to be installed as the 2026 Chairman of BUILD-PAC, one of the most influential political organizations in housing. I've been a BUILD-PAC Trustee for over a decade and I'm proud to advance the mission as Chairman during one of the most consequential mid-term cycles in years," said Cooper. "Elections matter and have a lasting impact on housing policy and home building. That's why it is so important for NAHB and the entire industry to be engaged in the political process every step of the way."

As Chairman, Cooper will preside over the BUILD-PAC Board of Trustees, which is composed of over 100 members from each state across the US. He will provide strategic leadership for the committee and help shape its engagement with NAHB members, stakeholders, and federal policymakers.

In addition to his work with BUILD-PAC, he serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of WNC and directs overall business strategy for WNC; subsidiary Community Preservation Partners, affiliate Preservation Equity Fund Advisors; and the Cooper Housing Institute, a non-profit devoted to ending the homeless crisis in America which was founded by the Cooper family.

Cooper's leadership is expected to enhance these efforts and further strengthen BUILD-PAC's role as a key advocate for the home building community. Cooper's appointment will last until the next International Builders Show in 2027.

About WNC & Associates

Founded in 1971, the WNC companies have acquired more than $21.5 billion in affordable housing properties since inception, creating and preserving more than 120,000 units in 49 states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. Today, WNC is known as both the pioneer in the affordable housing space and a leader in tax credit syndication, community preservation services, and private equity fund investment and management.

Media Contact:

Mia Chikamori

(949) 236-8122

[email protected]

SOURCE WNC