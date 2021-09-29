WNC Appoints Sarah Arnold to Vice President - Asset Management

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services in the affordable housing industry, announced today that it has appointed Sarah Arnold as vice president - asset management.

"Sarah is a seasoned professional with in-depth experience managing large portfolios of LIHTC properties, and we are pleased to welcome her to WNC's asset management team," said Kent Mehring, senior vice president of asset management at WNC.

Arnold brings 15 years of commercial real estate experience to her new role. She joins WNC from Wentwood Capital Advisors, where she spent approximately 13 years as vice president of asset management, focused on low-income housing tax credit properties. In this role, she was responsible for the oversight of approximately 70 LIHTC properties, including capital transactions and property-partnership restructurings. Previously, Arnold spent time as a commercial real estate appraiser at C.L. McDade & Company.

Arnold earned a dual bachelor's degree in business and mathematics from Southwestern University.

WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in affordable housing and community development initiatives. The firm has acquired approximately $13.9 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,600 properties in 48 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

