WNC Restructures at Executive Level with Multiple Promotions to Align with Firm's Growth Trajectory

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services in the affordable housing industry, announced today that the firm has restructured four executive-level roles to align with its recent growth and continued upward trajectory. WNC has promoted Melanie Wenk to executive vice president of business operations, Christine Cormier to executive vice president of investor relations and Camille Longino to chief financial officer.

WNC Executive Vice President Michael Gaber will now also serve as the firm's chief liaison for industry and government affairs. Gaber, who was recently named a trustee of BUILD-PAC, the National Association of Home Builders Political Action Committee, has multiple years of experience as president of the Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition and has served on several industry boards.

Wenk, who joined WNC in 2003, most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer. In her new role, she will continue to oversee LIHTC underwriting and dispositions for the firm and will now also oversee WNC's LIHTC asset management department. In addition to her promotion, Wenk has also been appointed as chair of the executive committee at WNC.

"WNC has been in a period of tremendous growth for quite some time, and the restructuring of our executive leadership will help improve the quality of service to our partners as well as put a strong emphasis on teamwork," said WNC President and Chief Executive Officer Will Cooper Jr. "True teamwork starts at the leadership level, and I could not be more proud of these four individuals, who are instrumental to our firm as well as sincere champions of affordable housing."

Cormier previously served as senior vice president, investor relations at WNC and has been promoted to executive vice president of investor relations. Cormier, who has been with WNC for 12 years, will now oversee the firm's fund management department.

Longino, who previously served as senior vice president of accounting and finance, will now assume the role of chief financial officer at WNC. She reports to Wenk and oversees accounting and human resources. Prior to joining WNC, she served as chief operating officer, chief financial officer and senior vice president of asset management at a private equity investment company specializing in affordable housing.

About WNC

WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in affordable housing and community development initiatives. The firm has acquired approximately $10.9 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,450 properties in 47 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

Contact

Julie Leber

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1391

[email protected]

SOURCE WNC

Related Links

http://www.wncinc.com

