Wohler adds HDR detection and releases Dolby decoding option for their iVAM1-3 & 2-2 AV monitors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, has added HDR detection and optional Dolby decoding to their iVAM1-3 and iVAM2-2 16 channel audio/video monitors.

HDR detection is already shipping with new product and is available on Wohler's website as a free upgrade for existing users. HLG, PQ, SLOG3 are all displayed as HLG on the status screen, while HDR10 and HDR10+ formats are mirrored on the status display screen. This feature is also available on Wohler's iAM-12G-SDI.

The new Dolby option for the iVAM series offers support for monitoring Dolby D, DD+ & E, and may be added to existing iVAM units with the purchase of the appropriate license without the need for additional hardware. As with their previous Dolby releases, their Dolby Zoom feature allows the operator to quickly "zoom" into a single Dolby bitstream, out of multiple encoded Dolby streams and other channels allowing the operator to immediately listen to and meter the contained audio channels, as well as view the associated Dolby metadata.

With the addition of the Output-Mix Routing option, Dolby pairs can also be added to custom presets and routed to custom output destinations.

Adding Dolby monitoring options for the iVAM1-3 and iVAM2-2, and HDR detection to our iVAM and 12G-SDI continues to keep Wohler at the forefront of meeting a very wide number of customer pain points and monitoring requirements," says Amol Natekar, Engineering Manager. "We're pleased to keep the momentum and to continue to value-add our existing solutions."

