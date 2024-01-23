Wohler adds to their iVAM range with the launch of the iVAM2-12G

News provided by

Wohler Technologies, Inc.

23 Jan, 2024, 15:03 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, has added to their successful iVAM range with the release of the 2U iVAM2-12G 16 channel audio/video monitor, available for immediate shipment.

Building on the success of their iVAM1-12G launched mid-2022, the new iVAM2-12G can monitor and meter up to 16 channels of 12G-SDI audio and video, plus 2 channels of analog audio in a compact 2U format. With 64 presets and utilizing dual touch screens, operators may toggle between video, meters, loudness measurement and menus. A HDMI output allows additional external monitoring of the currently selected video source, while analog XLR, headphone and selected 3G-SDI outputs are also included as standard.

For added flexibility, upgrade options are available on the rear panel for monitoring AES3, MADI 64 (incl a fiber option), SMPTE 2110, and SMPTE 2022-6. A rear panel option card slot offers the user the choice of upgrading with either an AoIP card which can accept either Dante or Ravenna card options (both offer SMPTE 2110-30 and hitless SMPTE 2022-7) or an additional 8 channels of analog inputs and outputs.

The dual 4.3" touch screen front panel utilizes mature design philosophies from previous iAM Series products, while physical front panel controls provide access to main volume, balance, and auxiliary controls to supplement touch controls. Individual audio channels may be summed, soloed, or muted by touch or mechanical control.

A front mounted USB port is provided for software updates to support new and emerging technologies and a network interface allows for remote management, while APIs allow for easy integration with 3rd party controllers - the perfect solution for any application that requires a unit for monitoring an evolving range of professional signals.

"With the release of the iVAM2-12G, we're responding to customer requests and extending our reach from 1u to 2u for those users who would like or who need larger screens and improved audio monitoring. This highly configurable AV monitor incorporates our latest technology as well as options for monitoring the latest signals including hitless SMPTE 2022-7," says Kim Templeman-Holmes, VP of Sales and Marketing.

Contact:
[email protected]
+1 510-870-0810

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/13003556

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Wohler Technologies, Inc.

