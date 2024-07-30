Wohler Announces 3G-SDI to 12G-SDI Upgrade Path

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of Audio and Video monitoring technologies announces the availability of a new Module option for it's iSeries and in-rack Audio and Video monitoring products. This new module OPT-RMOC-12G makes it possible to migrate a 3G-SDI capable monitor to a 12G-SDI (4K) capable monitor. It Includes a single BNC as well as a SFP cage for 12G/3G SDI or ST2110(@1080p) input and works with most 1U & 2U iSeries in-rack monitors. Installed in the option card slot, OPT-RMOC-12G is capable of monitoring 16 channels of audio (iAM & iVAM Series), plus a single video input on iVAM Series. Both audio & video are selectable from a choice of sources connected directly to the card, or inputs connected to the in-rack monitor.

Wohler has a history of building scalable, modular and future-proof products, and this development continues that tradition. Wohler monitors support all industry-standard I/O's baseband and IP Audio formats including Dante, Ravenna and AES67, along with compressed audio like DD+, Dolby ATMOS, MPEG-H, SMPTE2110, 2022-6, 2022-7 and AES. Analog and MADI are included as well. Wohler builds monitors that are Audio-only models as well as Audio & Video capable models.

A key feature to note is that this new module also adds Remote Monitoring capability for use with Wohler's new MAVRIC Cloud-based monitoring solution. MAVRIC is a software-based solution that enables the ability to look at Video, listen to Audio, see Audio bars, Levels and Loudness all through a Web browser, and is accompanied by a Mobile Application for Apple/Android. This application unifies teams by centrally providing Alerts and Communications (voice, video or chat) inside MAVRIC.

The Wohler team will be demonstrating MAVRIC at IBC & NAB NY this fall. Please stop by the Wohler booth at these events, or email [email protected] to set up a call to request a demo.

