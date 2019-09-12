Wohler delivers industry-first multi-channel audio, 12G video monitor with Dolby Atmos processing

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler Technologies' have announced their new iAM-Audio-12G-SDI with optional Dolby Atmos®, originally shown as a prototype at NAB, is now shipping. The iAM-12-G-SDI benefits from dual input 12G-SDI over BNC, up to 8 channels of AES on HD-15, and 4 SFP cages, 2 of which may also be configured as additional 12G inputs. Featuring 16 meters and touch screen technology, this is the first in-rack monitor to offer 12G Video with the option for Dolby Atmos® monitoring.

The two 12G-SDI inputs on BNC can also monitor 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals, providing complete backward compatibility. ST2110 and ST2022 inputs are enabled by the use of SFP's using the SFP cages that can also accept a variety of modern and traditional signal inputs. Dolby Atmos signal processing is also enabled over the 12G-SDI inputs, along with Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus with Dolby Atmos, and Dolby E/ED2.



The iAM-12G-SDI supports multiple signals: 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI, options for VoIP formats (SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022), as well as a growing range of additional I/O options via its small form-factor pluggable (SFP) interface. All iAM Series products use SFP cages to enable simple adaptation of interfaces and a wide selection of signal I/O. The addition of Dolby Atmos®, Dolby E and Dolby Digital processing makes this unit a first in the marketplace.



About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies started out more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product. Together, Wohler's cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring and correction in IP and baseband formats.



Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world's finest broadcast, motion picture, and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



