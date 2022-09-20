Wohler expands sales team with new hire in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio, and data monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that Mohamed Hammad has joined as a Regional Sales Manager representing Wohler across the Middle East region, effective September 1, 2022. Mr. Hammad is joining from a leadership position at Riedel, has more than 17 years of experience in the region and brings a wealth of sales and marketing expertise to Wohler.

Over the past 3 years Wohler has been intensely market focused in developing new IP based monitoring products that incorporate the latest broadcast formats, meeting the changing needs of the industry. Their iAM-12G-SDI was the first in-rack monitor to offer optional Dolby ATMOS decoding using a software only solution. This has already become an industry standard being adopted by major networks and streaming services across the globe. Their latest iVAM range of AV monitors and the iAM-12G-SDI now include HDR detection and are the first industry in-rack monitors to offer the option of true 'hitless' 2022-7. With a strong sales background, Mr. Hammad will continue to drive Wohler's market-leading solutions for the broadcast and associated industries across the middle east, operating out of Dubai. "We welcome Mohamed to our sales team and look forward to have him help us rapidly expand our footprint in the middle-east region," said Kim Templeman Holmes, VP of Sales & Marketing at Wohler.

"With a strong brand built on customer trust and solid engineering, Wohler is well positioned to rapidly expand and grow in the middle-east, with exciting market-leading products and solutions," Mr. Hammad said. "As the industry transitions to IP workflows, I look forward to building on this momentum and working closely with our customers in this part of the world, to offer the next generation of innovative, scalable monitoring products."

