Wohler introduces a range of 4K & 8K video monitors

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Complementing its existing range of RM video monitors, Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio, and data monitoring solutions, has introduced a new line of high quality 4K and 8K video monitors known as vMON. All units include SDI and HDMI inputs.

Available in 17", 27" and 32" sizes and in both 4K and 8K formats, this premium range of video monitors has been designed to address multiple applications ranging from EFP, studio, shooting, play out, post-production, OBs, and events. The vMON range supports a variety of professional production and processing features including support for 3840x2160 4K to 8192×4320 8K resolutions, HDR indication, QUAD View, various video scopes, markers and quality aids including darkness check and focus assist. This combination of features makes the vMON range suitable for the most demanding 4K and 8K workflows.

Other benefits include 2SI and SQD 4K/8K signal support, 16ch embedded audio level meters, built-in speakers, Rack mount (17" only), or Vesa Mount, support for 608/708 CC closed captions, picture flip. The quad display can simultaneously support 4 different formats of 4K/HD/SD signals on different windows, making the range ideal for 4K, 8K studio, high-end color grading and film production.

"Our customers have been asking us to round out our offering of video monitors with 4K and 8K offerings and we believe these units do that nicely," says Kim Templeman-Holmes, VP of Sales & Marketing.

For more information on the vMON range please visit: https://www.wohler.com/video-monitoring/video-monitors/.

