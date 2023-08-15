Wohler launches eAMP S8 & S16 2MDA baseband only audio monitors with dual 3G-SDI inputs and touch-enabled controls

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio, and data monitoring solutions have announced a follow-on launch of its re-designed MDA line of audio monitors in both 8 and 16 channel configurations.  These units are identified as -2MDA and have two 3G-SDI inputs with looped outputs and a selected output instead of a single 3G-SDI input with a selected output. This announcement covers two units, the eAMP1-S16-2MDA (16 channels), and the eAMP1-S8-2MDA (8 channels).  These solutions are targeted for situations where only baseband monitoring is required (3G-SDI, AES3 and Analog) and targeted for a lower price of acquisition than our IP-capable units.

Besides the I/O mentioned above, the 1U eAMP product line is touch-enabled, easy to operate and includes a wide 7" LCD touchscreen display providing fast access to input sources, meters and menus, all augmented by hardware controls. The base models allow source selection with sum, mute and solo operations (no presets or loudness) with the usual headphone, speakers and Analog XLR outputs that come with all Wohler products.

For those who want to bring the functionality of these eAMP units closer to their current iSeries offerings, a software upgrade package is available that includes loudness monitoring, presets, web meters / monitoring / configuration and customized output routing.  Dolby D and Dolby E processing are also available for upgraded units.

"For those who want a little more coverage in terms of 3G-SDI monitoring, these units are a good fit.  And because they also include 8 channels of AES3 and Analog, they are great units where only baseband audio monitoring is required," says Kim Templeman-Holmes, VP of Sales & Marketing for Wohler.

