Wohler launches iVAM-SUM and upgraded replacements for their AMP1-8-M & AMP1-16-M and VMQ-4 at IBC

News provided by

Wohler Technologies, Inc.

14 Sep, 2023, 09:01 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On their IBC booth 10.B10, Wohler Technologies will introduce four new products and re-introduce a fourth.

iVAM-SUM: The IP ready iVAM-SUM-16 and iVAM-SUM-8, primarily designed for use in OB vehicles and live production, are available with a choice of either 8 or 16 meters and adds video monitoring and a HDMI output to their iAM-SUM Series, which launched at NAB earlier this year. Utilizing Wohler's latest 7" touchscreen technology, the iVAM-SUM's display can be toggled between meters plus video, meters only, or meters plus loudness. When video is being displayed, the screen also indicates HDR status and video resolution and, as with the iAM-SUM range, this video-enabled model features virtual trim controls and may be configured to monitor either mono channels, stereo pairs, or a mix of both. As standard, the iVAM-SUMs include phase and loudness monitoring and up to 64 presets. Three option cards are available: An AoIP card, with either Dante or Ravenna monitoring (with a choice of a TOSLINK connector, or a pair of balanced analog inputs on RCA's, plus primary and secondary RJ-45 ports for hitless 2022-7); An SFP option card that provides 2 additional SFP cages; And an option that provides 8 channels of additional analog inputs and outputs with a TOSLINK connector. Other rear panel upgrade options include SFPs for 2110 and/or 2022-6, MADI single mode or multi-mode and SDI fiber. Software licensing options are available too for AES3, MADI and Output Routing.

eAMP1 Series: Based on their new e-platform and replacing the now obsolete AMP1-8-M and AMP1-16-M, the new and lower priced eAMP1-8-M and eAMP1-16-M units also feature a 7" touchscreen, plus additional features not available on the outgoing model. These baseband only SDI audio monitors now offer additional software upgrade options for Dolby D and Dolby E decoding, and a separate option adding presets, loudness monitoring and web metering/monitoring and configuration.

VMQ4: Last, back by popular demand, is a re-work of Wohler's 4-channel analog VMQ-4 audio monitor which had its first sale all the way back in 1999, but component obsolescence forced it into temporary retirement.

This updated model uses the same circuitry as the original but features updated switches. Retaining the original battleship grey color, it is available for sale again and Wohler doubts anybody will notice any differences.  "We even kept the same part number!" CEO and CTO Makarand Karanjkar stated.

Contact:
Wohler Technologies, Inc.
[email protected]
+1 510-870-0810

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12983291

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Wohler Technologies, Inc.

