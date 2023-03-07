Wohler releases iAM1-12G 16 channel audio monitor

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio, and data monitoring solutions, have released an 'audio only' 12G monitor adding to their existing and highly successful iAM product range.

Based on their existing 3G iAM-AUDIO-1 PLUS and virtually identical in operation, the new iAM1-12G features two 12G-SDI inputs on BNC and a looped output of the selected SDI input, while retaining an SFP slot for additional SDI, 2110, or 2022.

While other functional aspects remain the same, including the ability to license AES, MADI, custom-mix output routing and Dolby processing, the audio over IP option card offers monitoring of either Dante or Ravenna (including monitoring of 2110-30). Primary and secondary RJ-45 Ethernet ports on the AoIP option card enable hitless (redundant) 2022-7 monitoring. Recently introduced out-of-band 2110 set-up is available via the web GUI. Also available is an analog option card, offering 8 balanced inputs and outputs on DB-25 connectors and a TOSLINK (SPDIF) connector. A third option card adds two SFP cages which will accept either 3G or 12G SFP's. API's, remote GUI's, loudness, and network ports remain standard on both units.

"The addition of the iAM1-12G offers our users a lower cost 12G monitor for those not needing video monitoring while at the same time retaining the familiar features, benefits and options already available across our iAM range," says Kim Templeman-Holmes, VP of Sales & Marketing.

