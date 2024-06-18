Wohler Technologies announces new VP of Global Sales & Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler Technologies, Inc., a global leader in AV Monitoring solutions, has announced the appointment of John Earnest to its executive management team as Vice-President of Global Sales and Marketing.

For nearly three decades, John has collaborated with the world's largest broadcasters, MSOs, DTH providers and telecom companies. He brings a wealth of experience from his leadership roles in Global Sales and Marketing within the advanced IP networking, outside plant/GIS and broadcast and media sectors. As part of Wohler's management team, he will be a valuable asset in proactively driving growth and strengthening global relationships. His notable record of achievement and success in the delivery of large, complex projects will further complement Wohler's strategic business development.

"The depth and breadth of John's experience in the broadcast and service provider sectors will be invaluable to our customers navigating the shift to IP-based workflows and evolving media delivery landscapes. Further, his comprehensive understanding of technical sales, broadcast and telecom brings strong technical and market application knowledge to the growth of MAVRIC, our exciting new software-based remote monitoring solution," said Makarand Karanjkar, Wohler's CEO.

Contact:

[email protected]

+1 510-870-0810

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13025090

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Wohler Technologies, Inc.