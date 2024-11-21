Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating Quanterix Corporation for potential violations of securities laws

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that is investigating potential claims against Quanterix Corporation ("Quanterix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:QTRX) on behalf of Quanterix stockholders.

The investigation concerns whether Quanterix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud.

Quanterix Corporation develops ultra-sensitive detection systems for use in research and in-diagnostics. The Company offers automated immunoassay technology for detection and quantification of biomarkers in in-vitro and companion diagnostics and blood screening.

On November 12, 2024, following the market's closure, Quanterix disclosed that it had discovered an error in the capitalization of labor and overhead costs for prior periods, dating back to at least 2021. This error impacted the valuation of its inventory. Consequently, the company advised that the financial statements containing these errors should no longer be considered reliable.

Following this news, Quanterix's stock price fell by 18.3% closing at $12.40 per share on November 13, 2024.

