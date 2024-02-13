Wolf Home Products Blends Modern Elegance and Functionality with Wolf Floating Vanities

Customizable floating vanities bring a modern fusion of aesthetics and function to the bathroom

YORK, Pa., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, today announced the launch of Wolf Floating Vanities, a chic, modern addition to the company's latest product category, Wolf Bath Specialties. This innovative collection combines beautiful design with functionality, bringing elevated style to any space.

Designed to float off the floor, these elegant vanities are offered in two distinct styles – a clean, ultra-modern aesthetic or a thin profile for those wanting more of a subtle accent. Four available finishes ranging from natural woodgrain to a cool, bright finish make it easy to suit a variety of design preferences.

Vanities can be mounted at virtually any height to meet specific customer needs, and because they "float", they allow the flooring treatment to extend all the way to the wall, creating the illusion of more space.

"We understand that customers are looking to create spaces within their homes that reflect their specific needs and style preferences," said Mark Simmers, EVP of Marketing, Sourcing and Product & Market Development at Wolf Home Products. "With the introduction of Wolf Floating Vanities, we're able to bring to market a completely customizable vanity option that blends style with practicality and elevates the look and feel of any home interior."

Within the floating vanities is more storage and organization possibilities, constructed to include one U-shaped drawer and one full drawer for easy access to items inside and simplified cleaning. These thoughtful features ensure both form and function are seamlessly integrated into every detail of the Wolf Floating Vanities.

Wolf Floating Vanities is expected to be the first of other subcategories within Wolf Bath Specialties.

To learn more about Wolf Floating Vanities and to explore the collection, visit www.wolfhomeproducts.com/wolf-floating-vanities.

About Wolf Home Products
Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for 180 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

