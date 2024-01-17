Wolf Home Products Reveals Classic Cabinetry Line Expansion

These new additions unlock potential and provide classic designs for timeless layouts

YORK, Pa., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, today announced the expansion of its popular Wolf Classic™ Cabinetry line, including three new door styles, five new paint options, and one new stain.

Wolf Classic cabinets are hand-crafted and combine generations of woodworking expertise with today's latest manufacturing technologies. With nine new options added to the beloved Classic Cabinetry line, builders have an extended portfolio of timeless styles, colors, and stains to choose from, all backed with a category-leading limited lifetime warranty:

  • New Limited Lifetime Warranty: The Wolf Classic line offers a category-leading limited lifetime warranty for residential customers. Adding peace of mind, this warranty is built for a lifetime, assuring complete customer satisfaction and reflecting the commitment and exceptional quality customers can expect from Wolf Home Products.
  • New Door Styles:
    • Waverly – Available in Hazelnut Stain, White Paint, and Wolf Complements Collection of paints, Waverly is an elegant slim shaker door that elevates any space.
    • Grove – Grove is a new full-overlay five-piece shaker style with an unmatched finish quality that sets it apart, and is available in Opal, White, Pewter and Wolf Complements Collection of paints.
    • Grantley Grantley, available in White, Pewter, and Wolf Complements Collection of paints, offers straightforward style with an exceptional finish.
  • New Wolf Complements Paint Colors: Five new finishes bring the Wolf Complements paint collection to 14 total colors, offering a bold, robust palette of eye-catching hues
    • Cape – A just-right neutral that works as the foundational backdrop for other designs
    • Silhouette – Dark finish that embodies a sense of depth and drama
    • Evergreen – This lush gemstone green is a testament to bold expression
    • Goldleaf – Daring and exuberant choice for those looking to make a statement
    • Currant – Vibrant, fiery red tone sure to infuse life into any room
  • New Stain:
    • Hazelnut – This trending stain brings warmth and depth to any room, and is available on Waverly, Dartmouth, and Dartmouth 5-Piece.

"Our customers crave versatility and flexibility in their cabinetry choices," said Brandon Pacifico, VP of Sales at Wolf Home Products, "The expansion of the Wolf Classic Cabinetry line provides them with just that – offering new stunning door styles, colors, and stains that not only meet a vast range of design preferences but provide the functionality and performance customers need with an unparalleled limited lifetime warranty."

Wolf Home Products continues to re-evaluate customer demands to offer additional innovative building products that meet their needs.

To learn more about the expansion of the Wolf Classic Cabinetry line and Wolf's building products portfolio, visit www.WolfHomeProducts.com

About Wolf Home Products
Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for 180 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

