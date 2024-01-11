Wolf Home Products to Expand Offerings into Michigan

News provided by

Wolf Home Products

11 Jan, 2024, 10:05 ET

This expansion brings a vast portfolio of high-quality building products to local dealers.

YORK, Pa. , Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, today announced that they are expanding their distribution reach to service the building product dealers in Michigan, effective immediately. 

Michigan dealers will be serviced out of Wolf Home Products' state-of-the-art, 1 million-square-foot distribution center located in Wilmington, IL. This expansion deepens Wolf Home Products' roots within the region, solidifying its dedication and commitment to serving the Midwest market. 

Dealers in the Michigan market now have access to Wolf Home Products' expansive building products portfolio, including:

  • Wolf Trim
  • Wolf Mouldings
  • Wolf Railing
  • Wolf Serenity Porch
  • Wolf Perspective Decking
  • Fiberon Decking & Railing
  • Benjamin Obdyke
  • UFP-Edge
  • Key-Link
  • Fasteners

"We're thrilled to expand our geographical reach to service dealers in Michigan, empowering building professionals with access to our exceptional products and support," said Jeremy Sellers, Senior Vice President of Sales at Wolf Home Products, "This expansion provides dealers a wider range of product choices with a streamlined ordering and delivery process to facilitate business growth."

In addition to its comprehensive portfolio, Wolf Home Products also brings a team of experienced, knowledgeable professionals who provide continued support and reliable service to the Michigan market.

Wolf Home Products is unwavering in its commitment to quality, service, and advancement of the building products industry. With this commitment, Wolf Home Products continues to help dealers, builders, and homeowners to create spaces that are both beautiful and long-lasting. 

To learn more about Wolf Home Products' and its portfolio of building products now available in Michigan, visit www.WolfHomeProducts.com

About Wolf Home Products
Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for 180 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

Contact:
Kelly Bradley
The Motion Agency
kbradley@agencyinmotion.com
312-565-0044

SOURCE Wolf Home Products

