Wolfbox® Debuts at 60th Easter Jeep Safari With Off-Road Visibility Tech Showcase

Also a sponsor for three iconic Moab trail runs at America's premier off-road event, Wolfbox will host an interactive booth to spotlight the brand's off-road visibility technology and trail-ready gear.

MOAB, Utah, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfbox, a leader in off-road dash cams and automotive electronics, will make its debut appearance at the Easter Jeep Safari (EJS) this year, just as the landmark off-road event celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Taking place March 28 to April 5, 2026, in Moab, Utah, the annual event—one of the most influential off-road gatherings in North America—will see Wolfbox sponsor three trail runs, with the donations directly supporting Moab trail restoration and maintenance.

Wolfbox at Easter Jeep Safari 2026

With EJS gathering off-roaders from far and wide in one place, Wolfbox is able to show off on-site at its vendor expo booth how its suite of trail-ready technology are designed to serve this niche community. The brand will showcase products including the world's first bumper-mounted smart mirror dash cam, the G900 Tripro Bumper Version; the soon-to-launch Hypeflow 60D tire inflator; and the popular MegaFlow 200 cordless air duster.

Three Iconic Trails Sponsored by Wolfbox

Wolfbox will sponsor three well-known guided trail runs organized by Red Rock 4-Wheelers:

Hell's Revenge (level 7) on March 29: dramatic slickrock ridges and steep climbs

Moab Rim (level 7) on March 30: technical ledges overlooking the Colorado River gorge

Golden Spike (level 7) on March 31: an all‑day endurance gauntlet linking multiple trails

Wolfbox brand ambassadors and well-known off-road enthusiasts Shaun (@TheStoryTillNow on YouTube), Austin (@jku392adventures on YouTube), and Ted (@expeditionteamwiborn on Instagram) will participate in the three sponsored runs, demonstrating how the G900 Tripro's front bumper cam gives drivers a clear view of every upcoming obstacle.

The sponsorships directly fund trail maintenance and restoration, supporting Moab's off-road landscape for future generations.

On March 29, Wolfbox brand ambassador Ted will also lead the brand's off-road vehicle team on the Sevenmile Rim run, a popular 13-20 mile moderately difficult (level 4) trail famous for its panoramic views of the La Sal mountains and unique rock formations—eventgoers are encouraged to join.

Drivers at each Wolfbox trail starting line will be greeted with Wolfbox surprises and commemorative giveaways.

Product Demos and Prizes at the Wolfbox Booth

The Wolfbox booth at the Old Spanish Trail Arena (3641 S Hwy 191, Moab, UT) will be open Thursday, April 2 (10 a.m.-7 p.m.) and Friday, April 3 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.).

At the "Heroes, We Invite You!" booth experience, visitors can check out Wolfbox's star products for themselves or watch the Wolfbox team put them through their paces in a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. Showcased products include:

The world's first bumper-mounted smart mirror dash cam, the G900 Tripro Bumper Version, which solves a common off-road problem: blind spots caused by steep terrain and oversized spare tires. Its live three-camera feed—4K front, 2.5K rear, and 1080p bumper—delivers complete trail visibility, and visitors are welcome to see the camera angles and experience the system firsthand.

The new, soon-to-launch Hypeflow 60D tire inflator, which features a high-efficiency dual-blade fan cooling system with a 100% duty cycle at 40 PSI and up to 60 minutes of continuous runtime.

The MegaFlow 200 cordless air duster, which delivers up to 270 g of air pressure at 71 m/s across three speed settings—built for extended trail use.

Booth visitors can pick up brand swag bags, enter raffle draws to win premium Wolfbox products, purchase limited edition apparel, and check out the debut of Wolfbox's new brand mascot.

With brand ambassadors Shaun (10 a.m.-11 a.m. on April 2), Austin (all day on April 2), and Ted (all day on April 3) on hand at the Wolfbox booth during EJS, visitors and fans can also stop by to meet and chat with them in person.

"Easter Jeep Safari represents the pinnacle of the off-road spirit—a community of passion, challenge and storytelling," said Wolfbox CEO Jonny Tang.

"Participating in the event's 60th anniversary milestone is about more than just showcasing Wolfbox's products—it's about connecting directly with the trail-blazers who inspire our innovation and drive us to keep pushing the boundaries of off-road technology."

About Wolfbox

Founded in 2019, Wolfbox is a leading brand in automotive electronics that specializes in advanced smart mirrors and dash cams, as well as other auto accessories such as jump starters, tire inflator and deflators, 2-in-1 starter and compressors, and more. Wolfbox has served over 800,000 drivers in 89 countries, and continues to innovate and revolutionize the auto accessories market with high-tech automotive gadgets and electronics for tech-savvy consumers and outdoor activity enthusiasts.

For more information, visit wolfbox.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Wolfbox