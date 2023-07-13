Wolters Kluwer to showcase innovative legal tech solutions at American Association of Law Libraries Conference

Ken Crutchfield will also lead an expert panel exploring the opportunities and risks of ChatGPT for legal professionals

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will showcase a diverse portfolio of new and recently enhanced solutions for legal professionals at the 2023 American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Annual Meeting and Conference, taking place in Boston, MA from July 15-18. Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will moderate a panel titled "Exploring the Opportunities and Risks of ChatGPT in the Legal Industry" during the conference.

"Attorneys can best demonstrate value and position their firm as a valuable business partner by understanding the nuances of regulatory compliance and proactively advising clients on issues that may impact them," said Atul Dubey, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "VitalLaw® provides our customers with up-to-date statutes and regulations to enable these activities, as well as expert content and functionality in key practice areas to facilitate successful outcomes."

Powered by Wolters Kluwer's wide range of world-class regulatory analysis, the new and enhanced innovative solutions enable customers to bring profound impact to their organizations and clients.

VitalLaw® Legislation and Rules

The launch of VitalLaw® Legislation and Rules will offer new advanced workflow features and comprehensive federal legislation, rules, and executive actions that bi-directionally link to statutes and regulations, extending the statutory and regulatory workflow within VitalLaw®. Extensive alerting functionality for federal legislation and rules – delivered daily or in real time – empowers users to eliminate noise and focus on relevant changes impacting their organizations or clients. Practice area proposed and final rules integrations are incorporated into every practice area so relevant changes are highlighted. Attorneys will have the critical, relevant information needed to stay on top of pending developments to ensure regulatory compliance.

Later this quarter, Wolters Kluwer will also release point in time and alerting functionality across all federal and state statutes and regulations going back to 2010. All versions of a statute or regulation can be easily understood, including edge cases such as concurrent, contingent, retroactive, or future with clear identification tags in the timeline. Redlining of chosen versions will also be available so changes between versions are obvious and a time-aware table of contents will provide important context to one's research. Point in time functionality is an important extension of statutory and regulatory workflow, providing historical versions in addition to future effective dates launched last year.

VitalLaw® Cybersecurity and Privacy Law Suite

Enhancements include the addition of sample privacy documents crafted by experienced privacy attorneys, designed to aid in responding to GDPR and CCPA requirements. Privacy and Cybersecurity Legislation Tracking and Analysis provide daily monitoring of privacy-related bills, connecting the users to related Wolters Kluwer expert analysis. Enforcement Trackers break down significant enforcement actions by the FTC, SEC, and state's attorneys general, by industry, alleged violation, fine amounts, and required remedial actions, allowing users to focus their results and surface key trends. Wolters Kluwer's industry-leading Multi-Jurisdictional Compare Smart Charts have also been expanded to include biometric information, genetic privacy, and global breach notification laws.

RBsourceFilings with RegReview

Redesigned SEC filings search templates improve navigation to search results and improved tools for redline comparisons, making locating and comparing filings language more precise. RegReview timeline views have been enhanced with improved messaging and editorial commentary, including the ability to filter documents within the RegReview checklists, further streamlining the rule-checking process. Enhancements to the Notification Center make it easier to keep current with changes in both SEC regulations and corporate actions and better manage Alert emails with colleagues and clients.

Attendees can demo all of these solutions and more by visiting the Wolters Kluwer team at Booth #721. Conference attendees are also invited to join one of the following sessions:

Sunday, July 16 : "Exploring the Opportunities and Risks of ChatGPT in the Legal Industry" Panel ( 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. )

During the panel, Crutchfield will be joined by industry leaders Vishal Agnihotri, Senior Director, Knowledge and Innovation at Alston & Bird; Courtney Toiaivao, Director of Research Services at Holland & Knight; and Jean O'Grady, Director of Research at Venable LLP.

This year's AALL Annual Meeting and Conference includes more than 65 educational programs and the chance to learn about the latest innovations in legal tech from more than 60 exhibitors.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

