Woman's Hospital Selects Health Catalyst to Advance Quality Care and Population Health

SALT LAKE CITY and BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Woman's Hospital, a leading expert on pregnancy and childbirth, has selected Health Catalyst, a leader in next-generation data, analytics, and decision support, to help improve the health of the communities it serves. Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Woman's will implement the Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™) to solve the problem of information systems that hold critical data in silos, inhibiting population-based health management and thwarting the coordination of care across communities.

Woman's is a private, nonprofit organization that is committed to being the national leader in women's and family-centered care, achieved through innovation, evidence-based practices, and strategic partnerships. Consistently recognized for its care of women and infants, Woman's is a multi-year recipient of the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® for outstanding patient experience and has earned the Top Performer on Key Quality Measures award from The Joint Commission.

"Peter Drucker said 'if you can't measure it, you can't improve it,' and with Health Catalyst we believe we'll have the knowledge, tools, and experience to utilize our existing data to measure and drive sustainable improvement in clinical, financial, and operational outcomes," said Stephanie H. Anderson, CPA, MBA, Woman's Hospital's executive vice president and chief operating officer. "We are committed to improving the health of our patient population and in Health Catalyst I think we've found a long-term partner who can assist us in building a data-driven culture for continuous and sustained process improvement."

Most physician practices in the Baton Rouge region document and track patient care using third-party electronic health records (EHR) and related software applications that often fail to communicate with each other. The lack of interoperable IT systems makes it difficult to coordinate the care of discharged patients. DOS, along with Health Catalyst's health information exchange (HIE) capabilities, will enable Woman's Hospital staff to more effectively communicate and coordinate care across a wide variety of IT systems.

DOS is a data-first, analytics and application platform that transforms raw data from virtually any data source into Deep Data—data that is meaningful, actionable, and provides actual business value at a lower cost. DOS accomplishes this by integrating and analyzing critical data from over 200 of the most widely-used data sources, including Woman's Meditech EHR, and delivering real-time decision support within the existing workflows of clinicians, administrators and other healthcare professionals.

"Woman's Hospital is nationally recognized for excellence in care for women and infants and we are proud of this opportunity to help them further advance their quality care objectives," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "The DOS platform, along with Health Catalyst's proven methodologies, will provide Woman's with rich clinical data for in-depth analytics and reporting, as well as the data connectivity and workflow coordination they need to further improve care across their community."

Woman's engagement with Health Catalyst began as a quality improvement consulting project that built the foundation for outcomes improvement. As the organization began launching several population health initiatives, leaders recognized an increased need to consolidate data and leverage advanced analytic techniques. Hospital leaders selected Health Catalyst's DOS platform based on the success of the consulting project, as well as the recommendation of another Louisiana customer of the company.

Under the agreement, Woman's will have access to Health Catalyst's library of technology solutions built on the DOS platform, and content culled from the company's outcomes-improvement work with health systems across the country. Health Catalyst applications address the most pressing concerns of healthcare organizations, including managing population health; gaining a comprehensive view of the true cost of care; empowering executive decision support with a dashboard view of enterprise-wide performance; benchmarking and prioritizing improvement opportunities; and monitoring, detecting, predicting and preventing threats to patient safety, before harm can occur.

Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana is one of the first specialty hospitals for women and infants. Since opening in 1968, it has welcomed more than 300,000 babies, making it one of the largest delivery services in the country and the largest in Louisiana. Additionally, Woman's operates the highest-level neonatal intensive care unit in the state and cares for infants who are extremely premature, are critically ill or require surgical intervention. The hospital is also recognized for its expertise in mammography as well as breast and gynecologic cancer care. As a private, nonprofit organization, all funds are reinvested into the hospital to continue Woman's mission to improve the health of women and infants through the latest technology, a highly qualified staff and critical community programs and services.

Health Catalyst is a next-generation data, analytics, and decision-support company, committed to being a catalyst for massive, sustained improvements in healthcare outcomes. We are the leaders in a new era of advanced predictive analytics for population health and value-based care with a suite of machine learning-driven solutions, decades of outcomes improvement expertise, and an unparalleled ability to unleash and integrate data from across the healthcare ecosystem. Our Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™)—a next-generation data warehouse and application development platform powered by data from more than 100 million patients, and encompassing over 1 trillion facts—helps improve quality, add efficiency and lower costs for organizations ranging from the largest US health system to forward-thinking physician practices. Our technology and professional services can help you keep patients engaged and healthy in their homes, communities, and workplaces, and we can help you optimize care delivery to those patients when it becomes necessary. We are grateful to be recognized by Fortune, Gallup, Glassdoor, Modern Healthcare and a host of others as a Best Place to Work in technology and healthcare. Visit www.healthcatalyst.com, and follow @HealthCatalyst on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

