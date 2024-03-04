Women Economic Forum to Honor Gaby Natale at Harvard Club

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Economic Forum New York (WEFNY) announced its inaugural event on March 8, 2024, at the iconic Harvard Club in New York City, where triple Emmy-winning journalist, leadership speaker, and bestselling author Gaby Natale will be among the distinguished awardees.

Coinciding with the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68) week, this landmark event will convene influential leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers to discuss and promote women's economic empowerment and leadership.

Top Leadership Speaker Gaby Natale

Upon being honored, Gaby Natale shared her thoughts: "Being recognized by the Women Economic Forum is not just a personal honor but a testament to the power of perseverance and vision. This accolade is for every woman who dares to dream big and break barriers, proving that our voices and stories matter in shaping a more inclusive and equitable world."

WEFNY aims to provide a unique platform for women from diverse backgrounds and industries to connect, collaborate, and inspire one another. The event will feature engaging panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive workshops focusing on entrepreneurship, innovation, gender equality, and sustainable development.

Joining Natale as awardees are notable figures such as Pashtana Durrani, Carolyn Maloney, Hermina Johnny, Sandra Campos (Board of Directors, Big Lots), Wendy Diamond (CEO, Women's Day), Rosa Santana (CEO, Santana Group), Maria Rios (CEO, NATIONWASTE), and Claudia Romo Edelman (Founder, We Are All Human), all of whom have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made significant contributions to their fields.

"We are thrilled to launch Women Economic Forum New York and provide a space for women to come together, share their experiences, and empower one another," said Maria Fernanda Reyes, President of WEFNY. "Our goal is to foster a supportive community where women can thrive and positively impact their communities and beyond."

In addition to celebrating women's achievements, WEFNY will address the challenges and barriers women face in the workplace and society. Through panel discussions and workshops, participants will engage in meaningful dialogue and develop strategies for advancing gender equality and women's empowerment.

Harbeen Arora Rai, Founder and Chairperson of the Women Economic Forum, will be among the distinguished guests at the event.

SOURCE AGANAR Media