Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) Launches Just Hacking Program Driven by Skills-Based Workforce Research

New initiative uses workforce intelligence and skills assessment data to deliver targeted cybersecurity training aligned with evolving industry needs.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), the premier organization dedicated to recruiting, retaining and advancing women in cybersecurity, today announced the launch of its Just Hacking Program, a new technical training initiative designed to help cybersecurity professionals strengthen critical, in-demand skills through hands-on workshops and industry-aligned learning opportunities.

The Just Hacking Program reflects WiCyS's broader commitment to advancing a data-informed, skills-based approach to cybersecurity workforce development. Through ongoing collaborations with organizations such as FourOne Insights and skillrex, WiCyS continues to leverage workforce intelligence, talent assessments and industry research to better understand evolving workforce needs and help members build practical technical expertise aligned with today's cybersecurity landscape.

The ROI of Resilience Research Report, a collaborative effort between WiCyS and FourOne Insights, examined performance, retention and workforce outcomes across the cybersecurity talent pipeline. Findings from the report showed WiCyS members demonstrated strong workforce performance outcomes, including a 32% lower attrition rate and measurable advantages in hiring, retention and long-term workforce resilience. The report also found that organizations leveraging WiCyS skills-based employment practices and workforce resources generated an average ROI of $125,000 per employee tenure through improved hiring, retention and workforce performance outcomes.

Separately, skillrex conducted a talent assessment of WiCyS members across 60 core cybersecurity competencies to identify technical strengths and potential development opportunities. The hard skills assessment revealed WiCyS members demonstrated a 14.5% performance advantage compared to the broader workforce while also highlighting specific technical areas where targeted training could further strengthen member readiness for rapidly evolving cybersecurity roles. Using these findings, skillrex worked directly with Just Hacking leadership to help curate coursework designed to address identified skills gaps and support continued professional growth for WiCyS members.

The inaugural Just Hacking series will feature three workshops focused on emerging and high-priority technical skill areas identified through assessment findings and workforce trends. The first workshop will center on AI Cyber Defense, followed by Script-Based Malware Analysis, and Web Application Penetration Testing. Dates for the workshops will be announced at a later time.

Designed to provide practical, hands-on experience, the program aims to help cybersecurity professionals remain competitive in an increasingly specialized workforce landscape. Through Just Hacking, WiCyS continues to bridge identified skills gaps, strengthen workforce resilience and support long-term career advancement opportunities for women in cybersecurity.

"As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, employers need professionals with validated technical skills and the ability to adapt quickly," said Mary Jane Suarez Partain, Program Director at WiCyS. "The Just Hacking Program allows us to take real workforce data and turn it into meaningful learning opportunities for our members. By aligning training directly with identified skills gaps and industry needs, we are helping strengthen both individual career growth and the cybersecurity workforce as a whole."

For more information about the Just Hacking Program and upcoming workshop announcements, visit WiCyS or contact [email protected].

To access this and other exclusive professional development opportunities, join WiCyS at www.wicys.org/benefits/.

About Women in CyberSecurity

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, Bloomberg, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Google, Lockheed Martin, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

SOURCE Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)