Women in Design Announce the 25th Annual WiD Award of Excellence Winners

In partnership with the Boston Society for Architecture, Women in Design celebrates and encourages the success and leadership of women in the design community.

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Design (WiD), a Boston Society for Architecture Knowledge Community, is proud to announce the winners of the 25th annual WiD Award of Excellence. The 2024 winners are Aisha Densmore-Bey, DDES, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, and Elizabeth Lowrey, FIIDA, RDI. Presented by WiD and the Women Principals Group, the peer-nominated WiD Award of Excellence is presented in recognition of individuals who have built their life around design, whose work exemplifies the best of process and product, and who uses their position of achievement to give back to the world of design and to the community at large.

"Aisha and Elizabeth are both pillars of the New England design community and recognized nationally for their work. Their dedication to championing innovation in the built environment and lifting up those around them is unmatched," said Mary McCarthy AIA, co-chair of Women in Design. "We could not be prouder to have them represent the 25th annual WiD Award of Excellence and join the ranks of the talented, dedicated and collaborative women that have come before them."

Dr. Aisha Densmore-Bey has devoted her career to enhancing access to and visibility of the design professions. As a multi-hyphenate creative, she combines artistry with advocacy, actively creating change, making sure to bring others along.

Elizabeth Lowrey has devoted her life's work to designing inspiring and beautiful interiors where people build community, create, and innovate. Rooted in her parents' activism, her conviction that we are "better together" guides every project she leads.

Ms. Densmore-Bey and Ms. Lowrey will be celebrated at an awards ceremony on December 4, 2024 from 5:30pm to 8:00pm in the BSA Space at 290 Congress Street in Boston. Ticket information can be found here. For more information on the Boston Society for Architecture and WiD, please visit the BSA website here.

About the Boston Society for Architecture (BSA)

The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is a non-profit membership organization focused on improving the quality of life for Boston-area residents by championing innovation in the built environment, with particular emphasis on sustainability and social equity. We achieve this by connecting our diverse and passionate network of over 4,500 architects, firms and allied members through collaborative initiatives that create solutions towards a more equitable and sustainable future. We extend and deepen these efforts philanthropically through our BSA Foundation, with donations and hands-on work in our community. The BSA is one of the oldest and largest chapters of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). For more information about the BSA and the BSA Foundation, visit architects.org.

SOURCE Boston Society for Architecture