Women in HVACR opens call for speakers for 2026 annual conference

Industry professionals invited to share insights on leadership, technology and career development

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in HVACR (WHVACR) , a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration trades, announced today it has opened its call for speakers for the 2026 Women in HVACR annual conference, Built for Speed, to be held Sept. 26-30 in Indianapolis.

Women in HVACR has opened its call for speakers for its 2026 annual conference, Built for Speed, inviting industry professionals to share insights on leadership, technology and career development.

The organization is seeking industry professionals who can deliver engaging presentations that support career advancement, leadership development and innovation within the HVACR industry. WHVACR welcomes proposals from a range of professionals, including industry leaders, technicians, educators, business owners and professionals in sales, marketing, customer support and product management.

To apply for a speaking slot, applicants should submit a proposed topic and outline through WHVACR's speaker submission form by April 20. If selected, presentation material and audio-visual requirements will be due Friday, Aug. 14.

"Our annual conference is an opportunity for professionals across the industry to learn from one another and grow together," said WHVACR President Jane Sidebottom. "We are looking for speakers who can share practical knowledge, fresh ideas and real-world experience that help attendees strengthen their careers and contribute to the future of HVACR."

This year's call for speakers will focus on professional and industry topics designed to help attendees develop skills, build confidence and navigate change in the evolving HVACR landscape. Proposed sessions should address topics such as:

Career Acceleration: Strategies for Advancement in HVACR

Tech Trends: AI, Sustainability and Smart Systems in HVACR

Negotiation Skills: Securing Opportunities and Fair Compensation

Personal Branding: Building Influence and Visibility

Work-Life Integration: Balancing Ambition with Well-Being

Fearless Leadership: Cultivating Courage and Confidence in Decision-Making

Focused Communication: Mastering Clarity and Influence in Conversations

Innovation Under Pressure: Thriving in Change and Uncertainty

"We are also encouraging sessions that focus on essential professional skills such as negotiation, communication and personal branding," Sidebottom said. "Other valuable topics include work-life integration, making confident decisions under pressure and developing strategies that help professionals foster innovation during times of change."

The organization is primarily seeking individual presentation proposals. However, WHVACR may convert selected submissions into panel discussions depending on the topic and speaker expertise.

The Women in HVACR annual conference attracts a mostly female audience of trades professionals, manufacturer representatives, service companies, partner associations that support contracting firms, students and educators, as well as business owners and senior management professionals. The conference provides opportunities for education, networking and professional development for individuals at every stage of their careers.

For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

About Women in HVACR

Since 2002, Women in HVACR has worked to increase the number of women in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) industry and empower women to succeed by providing members with a variety of opportunities to network and develop a professional environment through education and mentorship. The 1,200-member nonprofit organization holds a variety of regional and national events each year and provides scholarship opportunities for women who pursue careers within the HVACR industry, including those who seek engineering and business degrees or a trade school education. For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

SOURCE Women in HVACR