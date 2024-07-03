Women in HVACR Selects Ripley PR as its Agency of Record

The advocacy group says the woman-owned agency's deep commitment to boosting women in the industry and years of experience with the skilled trades was the deciding factor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in HVACR (WHVACR), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration trades, has selected Ripley PR, a global firm specializing in the skilled trades industry, as its public relations agency of record because of Ripley PR CEO Heather Ripley's years of experience representing the skilled trades.

"Heather and her team at Ripley PR not only have an excellent reputation in the home services sector, they share our passion for encouraging women to pursue careers in the skilled trades," said Women in HVACR Executive Director Amy O'Grady. "Heather has a demonstrated track record of success in helping home and property service businesses grow their brands. We are excited about this partnership and trust her contacts in the industry will help us with our ambitious growth plans."

WHVACR works to empower women in the skilled trades sector by offering networking opportunities and educational platforms. Since its inception in 2002, the nonprofit organization has grown to more than 1,200 members and offers a variety of scholarships and training programs for women in the industry.

Ripley founded Ripley PR in 2013 with a focus on providing public relations for the skilled trades, manufacturing, franchising and B2B tech industries. Her book, "NEXT LEVEL NOW: PR Secrets to Drive Explosive Growth for your Home Service Business," is considered a PR toolkit of ideas for home service owners. She was also named as a PHC News' Top Women in Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Piping (PHCP) in 2021.

"During the time I have spent working with the skilled trades industry, I've seen how effective Women in HVACR has been in helping females succeed in this space," Ripley said. "Their commitment to boosting women in the skilled trades is commendable and we look forward to generating more awareness for Women in HVACR and the events and educational opportunities they offer the hundreds of women working in the industry."

Ripley PR was named to Newsweek's inaugural America's Best PR Agencies in 2024 earlier this year and has been listed as one of Entrepreneur's Best PR Agencies for Franchises for six consecutive years. The company offers strategic communications for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The agency's unique combination of expertise and creativity in public relations helps clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and stand out from their competition.

To learn more about Ripley PR, visit https://www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About Women in HVACR

Since 2002, Women in HVACR has worked to increase the number of women in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigerant (HVACR) industry and empower women to succeed by providing members with a variety of opportunities to network and develop a professional environment through education and mentorship. The 1,200-member nonprofit organization holds a variety of regional and national events each year and provides scholarship opportunities for women who pursue careers within the HVACR industry, including those who seek engineering and business degrees or a trade school education. For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing, BRB and franchising. Ripley PR was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2024 and has made Entrepreneur magazine's annual list of Best PR Agencies for Franchises for six consecutive years. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $508 million network of more than 1,100 communication professionals in more than 100 markets globally. For more information, visit www.ripleypr.com or call .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Ripley PR