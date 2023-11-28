Women-owned and Operated Integrity Wealth Management Latest Firm to Choose Osaic

Former Ameriprise Team Joins Osaic Through Affiliated Advisors

PHOENIX, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, Inc. (Osaic), one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management strategies, announced the successful recruitment of Integrity Wealth Management (Integrity) of Saint Joseph, Missouri. The women-owned and operated firm is led by Founder and President Jennifer Griffis, CFP, APMA and includes financial advisor Erin Bradley. The former Ameriprise Financial team brings $128 million in total client assets to Osaic through Affiliated Advisors.

"I am excited to welcome Integrity Wealth Management to Affiliated Advisors," said Rita Robbins, Founder and President, Affiliated Advisors. "Our mission has always been to help financial advisors grow their businesses and reach new levels of success. Jennifer has the drive and work ethic to continue to expand her business well into the future. I'm looking forward to being here to empower her every step of the way."

Integrity provides full-service wealth management services to its individuals, multi-generational families and small business clients. Ms. Griffis and her team leverage their considerable experience, financial insight, and personalized service model to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals.

Ms. Griffis said, "After nearly 25 years with the same firm, I chose to move my practice to Osaic and Affiliated Advisors for the complete services, expert support and true independence we need to grow. They are as focused as I am to provide the highly personalized experience my clients deserve. Their flexible technology and innovative tools will allow us to deliver the best solutions from a broad array of options."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Jennifer and her team to Osaic," added Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice President Business Development, Osaic. "It is a true testament to our compelling value proposition that we continue to attract high-quality practices like Integrity Wealth Management to our firm. We are committed to Integrity with resources they need to succeed. I also congratulated Rita on the continued growth of Affiliated Advisors, one of Osaic's largest groups."

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management solutions, supporting over 11,000 financial professionals. Our mission is to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Osaic champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information visit www.osaic.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, Osaic Institutions, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

Founded nearly 30 years ago by industry veteran Rita Robbins, Affiliated Advisors is a team of experienced and innovative industry experts with a passion and mission to help solo advisors and emerging teams build the practices of their dreams through a dedicated service and support platform. Affiliated Advisors' award-winning suite of marketing, technology, compliance, service, financial planning, practice management and succession planning resources is helping nearly 100 financial advisors grow and better manage their advisory businesses.

