Women-Owned Cookie Mix My Better Batch Lands Kroger, Albertsons, H-E-B, and Hy-Vee as Brand Posts 400%+ Year-Over-Year Growth

Bootstrapped Founder Lindsay Hancock Named to Inc. Magazine's 2026 Female Founders 500 as My Better Batch Expands Retail Footprint Nationwide

KERNERSVILLE, N.C., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Better Batch, a fast-growing, premium cookie mix that tastes homemade, is reporting 400%+ year-over-year growth in one of the most impressive retail expansion stories in the emerging CPG space. The brand added more than 3,000 new points of distribution in the first quarter of 2026 and is on track to hit 6,000 by end of month. New placements include Kroger, Albertsons, H-E-B, Giant Food, Hy-Vee, and Harris Teeter, building on an existing footprint that already includes Target, Thrive Market, The Fresh Market, Lowes Foods, Earth Fare and more. My Better Batch achieved all this as a fully bootstrapped brand, having raised funds only through a friends-and-family round at launch in 2024 — with no venture capital or institutional funding of any kind.

After leaving corporate life to build her own brand, Lindsay Hancock launched My Better Batch to bring homemade-quality cookies with simple ingredients to busy families. Today, the brand can be found in major retailers nationwide, including Target, Kroger, Albertsons, H-E-B, and Hy-Vee. Lindsay Hancock, founder of My Better Batch, stands in the baking aisle at Target alongside her products. What began as an idea in 2024 has grown into a nationally distributed brand carried by leading retailers across the country.

The brand's growth has not gone unnoticed. Founder and CEO Lindsay Hancock was recently named to Inc. Magazine's 2026 Female Founders 500, which recognizes 500 distinguished founders across private, public and nonprofit sectors. Hancock, a single working mom with over 20 years of CPG industry experience, launched My Better Batch after identifying a glaring gap in the baking aisle: no cookie mix delivered a from-scratch taste with a clean ingredient label that families look for. Starting with only friends, colleagues, and family who believed in her vision, she has grown the brand on the strength of the product, earned media, and word-of-mouth loyalty.

My Better Batch is a premium cookie mix made with thoughtfully sourced non-GMO ingredients, free from artificial colors and preservatives. Designed for ease, each mix requires only butter and an egg to deliver warm, scratch-made quality cookies with a better-than-homemade taste in under 15 minutes. Available in four flavors — Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Chip, Classic Sugar, and Celebration — the result is so good, no one will ever know it came from a box.

"We've seen incredible growth over the last year, which feels especially meaningful in a category long dominated by legacy brands. To build real momentum, grow brand awareness, carve out space on shelf as a premium option, and see that reinforced by recognition from outlets like Inc., Entrepreneur, and Good Housekeeping has been incredibly rewarding."

— Lindsay Hancock, Founder & CEO, My Better Batch

The brand's growth has earned recognition from some of the most respected names in consumer and industry media, including Inc. Magazine, Entrepreneur, Forbes, best product awards from Good Housekeeping, PureWow, and The Skim, and high rankings in roundups from AllRecipes, and Parade.

My Better Batch is available at retail locations nationwide, including Target, Kroger, Albertsons, H-E-B, Hy-Vee, Giant Food, Harris Teeter, The Fresh Market, Lowes Foods, and Earth Fare. Individual boxes retail for $6.99–$7.99. The brand also offers four-box variety packs on Amazon and through its website: www.mybetterbatch.com. Follow them on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube at @mybetterbatch.

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SOURCE My Better Batch