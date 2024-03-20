Women Surfers Compete for History-Making Olympics Team in Represent, Streaming Now Exclusively on Peacock

The Documentary Features Carissa Moore and Caroline Marks as They Vie for Their Spots on the First U.S. Olympic Women's Surfing Team.

NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Captured in One of His Last On-Camera Appearances.

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company, today announced its stunningly filmed and inspiring documentary, Represent, following hopefuls as they compete for spots on the first U.S. Olympic women's surfing team, is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Courtesy of Cineverse/Steel Wool Entertainment

Directed and produced by Justin Jung with producer Brad Simpson and Steel Wool Entertainment, Represent follows Caroline Marks, Carissa Moore, Courtney Conlogue and Lakey Peterson through qualifications and trials as they vie for the opportunity to take the sport of surfing to the Olympics for the first time at the Tokyo summer games. Represent also delivers a brief history of surfing through archive footage and new interviews, which provide an in-depth view of what the first-ever inclusion of surfing in the Olympics means for the sport.

Additionally, Represent features one of the last appearances on film for NBA legend Kobe Bryant as he gives advice to the Olympic hopefuls.

"We're proud to partner with Steel Wool Entertainment on this eye-opening and gorgeous documentary that captures history in the making for the sport of surfing," said Marc Rashba, EVP, Partnerships at Cineverse. "With NBCU's great history in Olympics broadcasting and coverage and alongside the Olympic trials this month, we can't think of a better service for Represent to make its streaming debut."

