Women who were seen for treatment by Dr. George M. Tyndall at the University of Southern California Student Health Center, you may be eligible for benefits from a class action settlement

SEATTLE, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration

A Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit, In re USC Student Health Center Litigation (No. 2:18-cv-04258-SVW), involving Dr. George M. Tyndall, a gynecologist at the University of Southern California ("USC") Student Health Center from August 14, 1989 to June 21, 2016. Current and former USC female students sued alleging that Dr. Tyndall assaulted, abused, sexually harassed, committed medical malpractice related to a Woman's Health Issue, or otherwise acted inappropriately towards female patients while he was a gynecologist at the USC Student Health Center, and that USC and its Board of Trustees failed to respond appropriately to Dr. Tyndall's conduct. Dr. Tyndall and USC each deny the allegations against them but the Parties have agreed to the Settlement to avoid the costs and risks of a lengthy trial and appeals process. This proposed Settlement not only brings meaningful relief to this class of USC graduates and students but stands as a testament both to the strength of these women, coming forward to tell their truth, and to the ability of class actions to create real positive impact for those who have suffered.

The Settlement will provide a $215,000,000 Settlement Fund to pay claims to women who were seen for treatment by Dr. Tyndall at the USC Student Health Center during the period from August 14, 1989 to June 21, 2016 (a) for Women's Health Issues, or (b) whose treatment by Dr. George M. Tyndall included an examination by him of her breast or genital areas, or (c) whose treatment included the taking of photographs or videotapes of her unclothed or partially clothed body. "Women's Health Issues" includes, but is not limited to, any issue relating to breast, vaginal, urinary tract, bowel, gynecological, or sexual health, including contraception and fertility. A list of Women's Health Issues is available at www.USCTyndallSettlement.com. Confirmed Settlement Class Members will receive a check for $2,500 ("Tier 1 Claim Award"), subject to Pro Rata Increase. Settlement Class Members also have the option to submit a Claim Form describing the experience, impact, and/or damages suffered. If a Claim Form is determined eligible under the terms of the Settlement, the Settlement Class Member could receive an additional Claim Award of $7,500 up to $20,000 ("Tier 2 Claim Award"), or provide an interview along with a Claim Form and be eligible for a Claim Award of $7,500 up to $250,000 ("Tier 3 Claim Award"). Tier 2 and Tier 3 Claim Awards are subject to Pro Rata Adjustment. Additional information including a Statement of Settlement Class Membership Form and Claim Form are available at www.USCTyndallSettlement.com. The deadline to submit a Statement of Settlement Class Membership Form and/or Claim Form is November 8, 2019.

Class Members also have other options. If former patients do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, they must exclude themselves by November 7, 2019. If a former patient excludes herself, she cannot receive benefits from the Settlement Class. If a former patient does not request exclusion, she may object to the Settlement by October 9, 2019. The detailed Settlement Notice is available at www.USCTyndallSettlement.com and explains how Class Members may request exclusion or object. The Court will hold a Fairness Hearing on January 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific) to decide whether to approve the Settlement. Class Members may ask to appear or speak at the hearing at their own expense, but are not required to do so. Additional information is available at www.USCTyndallSettlement.com.

To learn more about the Settlement, and review related Court documents, visit www.USCTyndallSettlement.com. You may also contact the Settlement Administrator by email at info@USCTyndallSettlement.com, by phone toll-free at 1-888-663-1718 (USA and Canada), +1-800-953-0227 (Mexico), +800-666-64001 (International), 1-080-0140-2826 (China Mobile South), 1-080-0714-2807 (China Mobile North), or by mail at USC Student Health Center Settlement, P.O. Box 91233, Seattle, WA 98111-9333.

SOURCE JND Legal Administration