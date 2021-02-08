Women who were seen for treatment by Dr. James Heaps at UCLA medical facilities may be eligible to participate in a class action settlement

SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A proposed class action Settlement may affect you if you were a woman seen for treatment by Dr. James Heaps ("Dr. Heaps") at University of California Los Angeles ("UCLA") medical facilities during varying periods of time between January 1, 1983 and June 28, 2018. The lawsuit pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California is A.B. et al. v. Regents of the University of California et al., Case No. 2:20-cv-09555-RGK-E ("lawsuit").

What is the Lawsuit About? The women who brought the lawsuit ("Plaintiffs") allege that Dr. Heaps assaulted, abused, and engaged in harassing and offensive behavior towards female patients while he was an obstetrician and gynecologist at UCLA medical facilities and that Regents of the University of California ("Regents") failed to respond appropriately. Dr. Heaps and Regents ("Defendants") deny Plaintiffs' allegations. The Court has not decided who is right.

Who Is Affected? You are a "Class Member" if you are a woman who was seen for treatment by Dr. Heaps at (1) UCLA's student health center (now Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center) from January 1, 1983 to June 30, 2010; (2) UCLA Medical Center (now Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center) from January 1, 1986 to June 28, 2018; or (3) Dr. Heaps's medical offices at 100 UCLA Medical Plaza from February 1, 2014 to June 28, 2018.

What Can You Get from the Settlement? The $73 million Settlement Fund will be used to pay Settlement Class Member claims and any Class Representative service awards approved by the Court. In addition to monetary benefits, Regents will make institutional changes at UCLA. The Settlement Fund will not be reduced to pay attorneys' fees and costs or Administrative Expenses.

How Do You Get a Payment? Settlement Class Members who are pre-identified and receive a Settlement Notice packet with a Claimant ID and women who submit a qualifying Statement of Class Membership will receive a Tier 1 Settlement payment of $2,500. Settlement Class Members also have the option to submit a Tier 2 and Tier 3 Claim Form. Depending on the information provided and whether claimants are willing to be interviewed, claimants could be awarded up to $250,000 (or more in exceptional circumstances). The Statement of Class Membership and Tier 2 and Tier 3 Claim Form are available on the Settlement Website at www.UCLAHeapsSettlement.com or may be requested by phone toll-free at 1-888-921-0726. All Claim Forms must be received online through the Settlement Website or postmarked by mail no later than June 7, 2021.

What Are Your Options? Class Members who don't want Settlement payment(s) and don't want to be legally bound by the Settlement, must exclude themselves by May 6, 2021. Class Members who do not request exclusion may object to the Settlement by May 6, 2021. The detailed Settlement Notice provides detailed information regarding how to request exclusion or object. The Court will hold a Fairness Hearing on July 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., Pacific, to consider whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. Class Members may ask the Court to appear at the Fairness Hearing but don't have to do so.

How Can You Get More Information? This Notice is a summary. Detailed Settlement information is available at www.UCLAHeapsSettlement.com. You may also contact the Settlement Administrator by phone toll-free at 1-888-921-0726 or by mail at UCLA Heaps Settlement, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91386, Seattle, WA 98111.

